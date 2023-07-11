What celebrities made their start at Penn State?

With Penn State being home to the largest dues-paying alumni network, consisting of 171,000 people, many Penn State graduates have gone on to become household names.

Not only is Penn State notorious for its unbelievable school spirit and traditions, the university takes pride in its alumni network. From professional athletes to comedians, these individuals have accomplished incredible things in their lifetimes.

Here are a few of the familiar faces who are Penn State alumni.

Joonas Suotamo

As Chewbacca once said, “RRWWWGG” — or as former Penn State men’s basketball forward Joonas Suotamo once said.

Before taking his talents to the big screen, Suotamo attended Penn State where he studied film studies and was recruited to play basketball.

After playing for two seasons, Suotamo sustained a foot injury, which placed him on the sidelines. Throughout his college career he was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team twice.

In December of 2008, Suotamo’s time at Penn state came to an end.

After graduating with a bachelors degree, Suotamo played Chewbacca's double in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Soon after, he took over the part from the original and late actor, Peter Mayhew, in the recent “Star Wars” trilogy.

Recently, Suotamo announced his role to play “Wookiee Jedi” in the upcoming "Star Wars" series, "The Acolyte.”

Saquon Barkley

This may come as no surprise to our football fans. The New York Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley was a Nittany Lion.

After committing to Penn State back in 2014, Barkley began to set records as a college football running back. From the beginning of his first-year to the end of his third-year, Barkley earned the Penn State records for most rushing touchdowns, most rushing yards by a first-year, most rushing yards by a second-year and most total yards in a single game.

In addition to that, Barkley was named Big Ten Champion, All-American, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley was the No. 2 pick selected by the New York Giants. During his first year with the New York Giants, Barkley received numerous awards such as Pepsi Rookie of the Year.

After returning to his studies in the spring of 2022, Barkley fulfilled his commitment to finish and earn a bachelor's degree in communications.

Keegan-Michael Key

Famous for his role in Comedy’s Central’s sketch series “Key & Peele,” Keegan-Michael Key’s Penn State pride is no secret.

Actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer, Key graduated from Penn State back in 1996. As a graduate student, he studied in Penn State’s School of Theatre, where he earned a master of fine arts degree in theater.

Key’s well-known characters include Mr. Garvey from the “Substitute Teacher” Sketch, and Ethan Turner from the Netflix comedy series “Friends from College.”

More recently, Key voiced Toad in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Key is very outspoken on his love for Penn State and its head football coach James Franklin. He impersonated Franklin on multiple occasions during his visits to Penn State.

Returning to Penn State, Key served as the grand marshal of Penn State’s 2015 homecoming game. Three years later, he made an appearance as the Blue-White game guest coach as well.

Ty Burrell

Before transforming into his role of Phil Dunphy in the television sitcom “Modern Family,” Ty Burrell was — and still to this day — remains active in the Penn State community.

After being accepted into the Penn State School of Theatre, Burrell aimed to earn his master’s degree in fine arts and graduated in 1997.

Appearing in films such as “The Incredible Hulk” and “Muppets Most Wanted,” Burrell has worked alongside many celebrities including Ed Norton and Tina Fey. Burrell is also recognized for his voice over of the character Mister Peabody in the animated film, “Mr. Peabody & Sherman.”

In hopes to give back, Burrell and his wife Holly established the Burrell Family Scholarship in the Penn State School of Theatre.

Burrell was also named a 2020 Alumni Fellow by the Penn State Alumni Association.

