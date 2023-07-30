Tuition surcharge for students exceeding 19 credits goes into effect for fall 2023 semester

Undergraduate students will be charged an additional tuition charge if their semester schedule exceeds 19 credits beginning this fall, according to Penn State.

There were approximately 1,760 undergraduates university-wide that were enrolled in more than 19 credits in fall 2022, according to the release. The change comes after a "task force" explored the implications of adding a tuition surcharge for students who exceeded 19 credits a semester and was approved by the Board of Trustees at its July 20-21 meeting.

Interim Vice Provost and Dean for Undergraduate Education Jeff Adams said “Penn State’s tuition, which allows students to take between 12 and 19 credits at the same semester rate, is designed to encourage students to take all necessary credits each semester to graduate in four years."

Beginning the 2023-24 academic year, the per-credit rate for a lower-division undergraduate student will be $820 at University Park, $552 to $641 at the Commonwealth Campuses and $626 at Penn State World Campus, according to the release.

Students who wish to exceed 19 credits will be unable to register for extra courses until the beginning of the semester on Aug. 21 and will be billed separately than their August statement.

