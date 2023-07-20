Baltimore Orioles to host Penn State night, support THON

A night in the ballpark will support THON.

As part of its University Nights promotions, the Baltimore Orioles will support THON on Aug. 25 at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.

The first 200 fans to purchase tickets through FEVO will receive a free Penn State-themed Orioles hat.

In addition, the first 15,000 fans 15 and over to arrive will be entered for a wearable flag giveaway.

Tickets can be purchased online for $47 for lower box and $30 for upper box.

