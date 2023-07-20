 Skip to main content
Baltimore Orioles to host Penn State night, support THON

THON, Family Hour Crowd

THON attendees wrap their arms around one another as a presentation of THON kids who have died is played at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

A night in the ballpark will support THON.

As part of its University Nights promotions, the Baltimore Orioles will support THON on Aug. 25 at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. 

The first 200 fans to purchase tickets through FEVO will receive a free Penn State-themed Orioles hat.

PSU Night, Baltimore Orioles

In addition, the first 15,000 fans 15 and over to arrive will be entered for a wearable flag giveaway.

Tickets can be purchased online for $47 for lower box and $30 for upper box. 

