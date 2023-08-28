THON announces annual 5K date

Penn State THON announced October 22 to be the date of their annual 5K race via Twitter X on Monday.

The release noted that the race is sponsored by PNC Bank and registration information can be found here.

It's time to break out your running shoes and get moving! The THON 5K powered by @PNCBANK will be held on October 22nd. The link to register for the race can be found here https://t.co/H9rC31nEvM #RunWithUsFTK pic.twitter.com/20HCIfbT7i — Penn State THON™ (@THON) August 28, 2023

