‘The value of aloha’ | Hawaii Alumni Association raises money

Wildfires have surged across Maui, Hawaii, over the past few weeks, specifically striking the areas of Lahaina, Kula and Kihei. The outbreak was first reported on Aug. 8, according to the Associated Press.

According to the AP, 388 people are still unaccounted for following the wildfires in Maui and 115 people have officially been confirmed dead.

In response to the fires, the Hawaii Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association has raised over $1,500 for those affected by the wildfires.

Kathy Yoo, the vice president of the chapter, is leading the fundraiser from Oahu. Originally a Philadelphia native, Yoo said she moved to Hawaii in 2017.

“I’ve never loved a place more,” Yoo said. “Yes, it’s pretty, but it’s really the community that I fell in love with.”

Yoo said she was inspired to start her own initiative after seeing fundraisers and drives from Hawaii Stevedores, Inc. and Pasha Hawaii.

With the help of President Angela White, Yoo said she was able to organize her independent fundraiser through the Hawaii chapter.

Yoo said the chapter received $900 from “friends [and] other Penn State alumni chapters” within a few days of starting the fundraiser.

Yoo and White used the money to load “two full carts of towels, non-perishable foods, blankets, water bottles” and other supplies at Costco. The next day, they dropped the supplies off in Honolulu.

Yoo said the donation drive where she and White left the supplies “had to close down because they were getting so much stuff.”

Even after dropping off the supplies, Yoo said the Hawaii chapter’s fundraiser kept receiving funds. Since the Costco run, the chapter has collected an additional $600.

Yoo said the chapter decided “as a group” to donate the additional funds to the Hawai’i Community Foundation, which is currently running the Maui Strong Fund. The fund provides “shelter, food, financial assistance and other support services,” communications director Greg Micco said in an email.

Along with the Hawai’i Community Foundation, Yoo suggested the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Chef Hui’s Maui Relief Efforts for those looking to donate.

“Even the victims themselves are volunteering right now, feeding people and making sure they have toiletries and clothes on their backs,” Yoo said. “A lot of the victims are displaced into temporary housing; what’s left is this long-term recovery.”

Yoo highlighted the efforts of the island Molokai, which is located approximately 50 miles from Maui.

“The island of Molokai [has] like two local grocery stores that everyone has to go to,” Yoo said. “Even the people in Molokai are helping; they don’t have anything.”

Along with the support, Yoo also “urged” students to turn their attention to some of the peoples’ stories “when they have time.”

“Everyone has come together to support Maui at this time,” Yoo said.

Jeremy Taraya, who lives in Lahaina, said it’s “the main hub for tourism on Maui” and the place “where the working class lives.”

Taraya, a fourth-year studying turfgrass science, said he lost power and cell phone service the next day due to weather conditions.

He had just flown back from Dallas the day before the fires started.

Taraya woke up the following morning to find “hundreds of cars parked alongside” the highway just outside his window. By the time he got to work, Taraya learned some of his coworkers had “just escaped the fire.”

Taraya said about ⅓ of the staff at his work “lost everything” and described the area as being “like a disaster zone.”

For the first few days, Taraya said he saw many residents “wandering around looking for [cell phone] service.”

“Day to day, and sometimes even every couple hours, things were changing as far as what you could do or couldn't do,” Taraya said. “At one point, you could leave Lahaina and come back, but that stopped that same day.”

Taraya said after taking the only road out of Lahaina one morning, he was unable to return home because it had closed, forcing him to stay at a cousin’s house on the other side of the island.

Shaley Yoshizu said she was “born and raised” in Oahu, Hawaii, and described Lahaina as “very historic.”

In the 1800s, Lahaina was the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom. It was also the burial site for early members of the Hawaiian royal family, according to NBC News.

Yoshizu, a second-year at Penn State Harrisburg studying immunology and infectious disease, said she was “surprised” at how the news of the wildfires spread instantly, describing the feeling as “heartwarming.”

Yoshizu’s cousin’s family experienced the wildfires on Maui.

“They were scared — they didn’t know what was happening,” Yoshizu said. “Everything was just so sudden — luckily, they were in a safe spot.”

Yoshizu said native Hawaiians, like herself, are living by “the value of Aloha” during this time.

“Aloha kekahi i kekahi,” Yoshizu said. “[It] just simply means to love one another.”

She said seeing the saying enacted in practice has been “really helpful in bringing up our spirits throughout the community.”

“We're all about wanting to give and help people out in really any possible way we can,” Yoshizu said.

The Lahaina Banyan Tree is one of the few landmarks in Maui still standing after the wildfires, according to the AP. Originally a gift from India in 1873, the Lahaina Banyan Tree is the tallest banyan tree in the U.S.

Yoshizu said the tree is now “a symbol of Lahaina.”

“It’s withstood so much throughout history — it's become such a crucial part of Hawaiian history,” Yoshizu said. “Having that tree withstand just gives us some hope.”

Yoshizu said native Hawaiians are “all about” the concept of taking care of the land, or 'āina.

After being displaced from their homes, Yoshizu said residents are receiving calls from foreign investors who are asking to buy their land.

“It’s been a hard no,” Yoshizu said.

Total damage costs in Maui due to the wildfires are estimated to be between $4 to $6 billion, according to USA Today.

For those looking for additional resources to support, Yoshizu recommended the Instagram accounts @helpmauirise and @lahaina_ohana_venmo, along with the Help Maui Rise: Directly Aid ʻOhana Displaced by Fires Google spreadsheet.

Jack Sisco is originally from Kihei, a town on the southwestern side of Maui. He said his mom was in her home on the south side of Kihei when the wildfires broke out.

Sisco, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, said he felt “helpless” being so far away from his mom at the time.

He said he called his mom immediately after waking up to make sure she was OK. He then started contacting everyone he knew who was in Lahaina, but didn't get responses until later because it was the middle of the night in Maui.

He said Lahaina is “the best part of Maui,” but the island is “not the same” now.

Since it's so far away, he said the island provides a “tightknit community where people do things themselves.” He said because public works programs on Hawaii tend to be slow-moving, people often take the initiative into their own hands.

“If people want a pothole filled, they don’t submit a request to the government,” Sisco said. “They fill it.”

This sense of initiative appeared almost instantly after the wildfires hit.

“T​​he roads were closed, and people needed supplies as soon as possible,” Sisco said. “People with boats were loading [them] up with supplies and running back and forth from the sides of the island all day.”

He said his high school opened up as a shelter “immediately” and many people he knows “were opening their houses up to help.”

“It just hits a lot harder in those kinds of communities because everyone there's kind of family,” Sisco said.

Front Street, a popular tourist destination in Lahaina, was described as being “flattened” by the wildfires, according to Maui Now.

“There’s not a lot of places to go when you’re a high school kid on Maui,” Sisco said. “You go to the beach, you take a day trip to Walmart, or you go to Front Street.”

He said one of his best friends from high school lost his house due to the wildfires.

“His family made it out with their dog and their lives,” Sisco said.

Seeing his best friend lose his home was “surreal.”

“I’ve been to his house plenty of times,” Sisco said. “You just wake up one day and it's gone.”

He described the sense of urgency felt to help others within the tightknit community.

“Waking up one morning and seeing it all gone is crazy,” Sisco said. “You don't really think about it until it happens.”

He reminded students to continue thinking about the victims and recovery effort, even as the days pass and new news takes priority.

“There's still fires burning, and there's still bodies being discovered,” Sisco said, “But the news decides when it’s not a story anymore.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Professionals, student provide mental health insight for first-year students The first week of the fall semester is over for Penn State students, and many aspects of cam…