The Penn State Chapter of the NAACP released a statement in response to recent Supreme Court ruling

The Penn State chapter of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People released a statement in response to the Supreme Court ruling which rejects affirmative action in college admissions.

In an Instagram post, the NAACP called on Penn State to "condemn the abandonment of diversity, equity and inclusion that it claims it seeks to protect."

According to the Penn State chapter, states that have already instituted bans on affirmative action have experienced "drastically lower numbers" of enrollment for Black and Hispanic students at its universities.

While the number of White and Asian enrollments have increased, according to the NAACP.

"All students of color are crucial to improving the quality of education because they provide the diverse perspectives, opinions and thoughts that welcome discussion," the NAACP said.

In its statement, the Penn State NAACP added that affirmative action has worked to "combat generational economic and educational insecurity" that affects students of color.

The organization encourages students to sign the petition on its Instagram and advocate for equal opportunity in higher education.

"Affirmative action is not a loophole for success, it is granting those who lack opportunity the chance to show that they belong."

