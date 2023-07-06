The ‘energy’ behind Penn State’s Blue Band’s newest drum major

For Penn State students and football fans, watching the Penn State Blue Band perform is one of the highlights of the fall season. This year, Carson Pedaci was chosen as drum major to take charge of the band for the 2023-24 football season.

Pedaci, a third-year studying data sciences, first found interest in music as a toddler, listening to Baby Einstein CD’s.

Having been raised by a former drum major father and a supportive mother, Pedaci grew up with band instruments.

“I think [my parents] kind of knew that I’d really enjoy marching band later down the road,” Pedaci said. “They were thinking ahead.”

One day after looking at some instruments, Pedaci settled on a french horn, which he “resonated” with at that moment and has stuck with it ever since.

Pedaci began his musical journey in the fourth grade playing the french horn and continued through to concert band in high school.

Although Pedaci did not limit his skills to band, while in high school, he was active in his school’s theater program and at Penn State joined the Raw Aesthetic Movements Squad.

R.A.M. Squad is a freestyle hip-hop dance organization that Pedaci calls a safe space for beginners to find their “personal style of hip-hop.” However, Pedaci has a soft spot for the marching band.

“Marching band has always had a more special place in my heart,” Pedaci said.

Pedaci joined the Blue Band during his first year as a player for the mellophone section and bonded with Leah Krall, who joined the same year.

Krall, a fourth-year studying advertising and public relations and political science, is currently a public relations chair for the Blue Band and said she and Pedaci became close friends during the “intense” Blue Band auditions.

“You get pretty close pretty quick,” Krall said.

Once a rookie, Pedaci felt a strong connection to the band, specifically the mellophone section, and he now considers every member in it one of his “best friends.”

Krall recalls their first year of Blue Band, noting Pedaci was “always there to help” his fellow rookies.

“The main reason why I came to Penn State was for this opportunity and for the prospect of being able to play in the Blue Band,” Pedaci said.

Pedaci later joined the Pride of the Lions Pep Band, who plays for Penn State hockey and basketball games, to replicate the same excitement he felt playing during the fall football matches.

“It really has shaped who I am in college, my character, my friend group and my direction so far,” Pedaci said.

Last year, Pedaci spent his time with the Blue Band as squad leader — a position that “takes charge” of a specific section to make the halftime show run smoothly.

“He was always growing, always learning and really open to feedback,” Krall said.

After viewing the “great job” Pedaci did as squad leader, Krall was “excited” to see the energy she hopes Pedaci will bring as drum major.

The process to become drum major varies per person. For Pedaci, it was an “interesting” process of focusing on his gymnastic abilities and expanding on his conducting experience from high school.

Pedaci reached out to former drum majors, previous drum major candidates and members of club gymnastics to see the best way to learn how to do a flip.

The audition to become drum major consists of performing three flips with a minute in between, conducting the floating lions and the alma mater.

Pedaci said receiving the news that he was chosen as drum major took a weight off of his shoulders.

“It was a great experience knowing that I could continue my journey and continue my progression to this goal I was trying to achieve,” Pedaci said.

Being a drum major consists of many responsibilities such as conducting, backflips and serving as a liaison between the students and staff.

Evan Linkimer’s position as Blue Band president has “a lot” of overlap with Pedaci’s new position. The main difference between the two being that the president addresses general student issues while the drum major focuses on student issues on the field.

They, however, share the same goal for this upcoming year of “making sure every section and member feels seen,” while promoting blue band values.

“Carson is really dedicating himself to be a voice for the students,” Krall said.

Linkimer, a fourth-year studying international politics, is looking forward to continuing his friendship with Pedaci while also having a working relationship with him this upcoming year.

Like Krall, Linkimer met Pedaci through being a member of the mellophone section.

Linkimer thinks of himself as “lucky” to be a year older and be able to have witnessed Pedaci’s “fast progression” from the beginning.

“It's been so cool to watch him really come out of the shell and turn into the leader that he's become,” Krall said.

They both describe Pedaci as “full of good energy,” which can translate to the way Pedaci conducts, as he said he tries to put everything he can into his performance.

Krall’s favorite memory of Pedaci is simply the energy he brings while being in the stands of a game to hype the band and crowd up whether it be in Beaver Stadium, Pegula Ice Arena or the Bryce Jordan Center.

According to Linkimer, Pedaci makes a positive impact and “makes everyone else’s day better.”

“I’m excited for his enthusiasm and get-go attitude, “ Krall said. “He’s ripping and roaring. He can’t wait for the season and neither can I.”

