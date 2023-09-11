The ‘double-edged sword’ of AI use in social media

Editor’s note: Bill Zimmerman is on The Daily Collegian’s board of directors.

Artificial intelligence has been a growing topic of interest in recent years, raising questions about how it can be an innovative and efficient tool that can be used in different fields of study and work.

Penn State students and professors have been collaborating with each other on many different subjects regarding AI use in the media.

S. Shyam Sundar, a professor in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, lectures undergraduate and graduate students on media effects and the social and psychological aspects of AI technologies.

“The focus is looking at the affordance of this technology, not so much the technology as a whole but different features of the technology, its interactivity,” Sudar said.

Sundar’s research also focuses on how humans tend to process information consumed from digital media. Sundar said an example of this is called “cognitive heuristics,” which are mental shortcuts.

“It's impossible to do systematic processing of information because in this day and age of information we have information overload,” Sundar said.

Sundar said he has researched how mental shortcuts are employed by users in how they make evaluations about the credibility of online content, sources and recommendations.

According to Sundar, many studies have shown how this can introduce types of paradoxes that relate to personalization and privacy.

“It's a bit of a paradox,” Sundar said, “because on the one hand, you want systems to personalize or cater to you individually. But on the other hand, you don't want to give away your personal data.”

He said humans tend to give away “so much” of their information.

President of the Nittany AI Student Society Prajnay Kataria said he has “mixed feelings” about social media algorithms, and it can be a “double-edged sword.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Kataria, a fourth-year studying computer science, said enforcing stronger community guidelines on platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook, may be a possible solution and platforms have used AI to detect and remove hate.

While he said AI technology has improved, he also said AI has been used in predictive crime models and that it’s important for developers to figure out ways to make the technology more “efficient” and “fair.”

Kataria said existing “systematic bias” toward “marginalized communities” within the criminal justice system is “transferring to the technology because the United States especially has more data toward marginalized communities.”

Bill Zimmerman, faculty member of the Department of Advertising and Public Relations and representative on the board of directors for The Daily Collegian, said more faculty have put an AI policy in their syllabi.

In addition to his role as a lecturer, Zimmerman also supervises the social media team of CommAgency, a student-run media production agency.

At CommAgency, one of the social media tools used is a software called Planable, which is similar to others like Tweetdeck, Hootsuite and Buffer where students can write captions or upload images for clients.

Planable recently introduced an AI assistant function for its users, which is similar to how ChatGPT works, according to Zimmerman.

“That group’s already kind of experimenting with how AI can be an assistant, not a tool to completely replace them as caption writers,” Zimmerman said.

He also said with students how AI has been incorporated into social media strategies and figuring out the best times and dates to post on a particular platform.

“What I would kind of hear referred to as ‘machine learning’ has been a social media strategy for a while now,” Zimmerman said. “They've already been looking at large amounts of data, looking for patterns and presenting that to clients to give them some sort of competitive advantage.”

Zimmerman said AI tools can help save content creators time in the editing process.

“We do have to prompt the students to talk about some of the ethical concerns,” Zimmerman said. “What are the implications of kind of taking humans out of the creative process in these different ways?”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State College Republicans host memorial, honor those lost during 9/11 The Penn State College Republicans hosted a memorial service for the lives lost during the 9…