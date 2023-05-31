TDC staff members receive awards, recognition for their journalistic work

Seven staff members for The Daily Collegian received Golden Quill Awards and three received recognition as finalists for their work in journalism.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania announced the winners of the 59th at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the award recognizes professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

Winners:

Nick Eickhoff won the Student Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement in the news videography category with his piece “‘Things were getting out of hand very [quickly]’ | Students protest outside Uncensored America Event.”

Carson Schultz won the Student Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement in the news or feature illustration category with his Fall reading graphic.

Fernanda López and Braden Dyreson won the Student Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement in the editorial cartoon category with "Long Bar Line."

Luke Brown won the Student Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement in the feature videography category with “90-year-old ‘local legend’ David Kurtz still slalom kayaking, coaching after world class career.”

Caleb Craig won the Student Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement in the sports photo category with “Penn State vs. Minnesota, Parker falls.”

Zach Allen won the Student Excellence in Written Journalism award in the sports category with “‘More than just the player’ | Ex-Penn State football player Aaron Maybin’s art, passion helping Baltimore area.”

Phoebe Cykosky won the Student Excellence in Written Journalism award in the editorials category with Phoebe Cykosky — Editorials as Opinion Editor.

Recognized finalists:

Jackson Ranger was a finalist for the Student Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement in the news photo category with “Gavin McInnes Protest, Milk.”

Alex Osman was a finalist for the Student Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement in the sports videography category with “Curtis Jacobs discusses linebackers’ performance, ‘gritty’ game against Rutgers.”

Kit Schroder was a finalist for the Student Excellence in Written Journalism award in the columns category with Kit Schroder Columns.

