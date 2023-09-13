Students share opinions on rising ticket costs, scams

Penn State football season has officially begun and so has the hunt for finding student tickets — at a reasonable price.

For Sincere Walker, he said selling tickets is a good way for students to make money outside of their jobs.

“That's just business 101, you provide something people need,” Walker, a third-year studying enterprise technology integration, said.

Walker said he suggests that people “talk to students who have previously sold their tickets” and “people that bought the ticket from that person” to avoid scams.

Devon McGuinness said it’s good students are willing to sell their tickets.

McGuinness, a first-year in the division of undergraduate studies, said scams can often be “kind of obvious.”

“If they're not willing to meet up in person or they make up some excuse as to why they go here but they can't be here, I'm not getting a ticket,” McGuinness said.

Ella Rosloniec said she was able to get season tickets her first year but not this year.

“I'll email 30 people, and one response will come back, and I'm always spending more money than I want to,” Rosloniec, a second-year student studying public relations, said.

Rosloniec said although she’s “willing to spend the money,” she has noticed a sense of “peer pressure” on campus to “go to the games.”

“They're fun, so I can't be mad,” Rosloniec said.

Kevin Cruz said he hasn’t personally dealt with group chats or scammers.

“Last week's game I got my ticket through a friend's friend,” Cruz, a third-year student studying risk management, said. “I know a few friends that have dealt with [scammers].”

Mercades Hallum didn’t have trouble with students scamming when she used GroupMe.

“We both verified each other had a Penn State email,” Hallum, a first-year studying pre-medicine, said. “They actually sent me the ticket before I even sent them the money.”

Isabella Granada hasn’t been scammed, but she said she’s “noticed a lot of fishy and strange behavior” from people who are trying to sell tickets.

Granada, a fourth-year student studying public relations, said she recently bought a White Out ticket from her friend, but others are “selling that ticket for like $300, $400 or $500.”

Granada said such high resale prices are “frustrating.”

“When it's (sold) student to student, why wouldn't you want to just help the other student out?”

MORE CAMPUS CONTENT