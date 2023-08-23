Students look forward to classes, forming relationships in fall 2023

It’s official — Penn State’s fall 2023 semester is in full swing, and students are working on getting back into the rhythm of attending classes and turning in assignments.

For Jonah Schwartz, days fill up quickly.

Schwartz, a fourth-year studying musical theatre, is already working on a show in October called “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.” He said performance majors usually work from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on classes, homework and practices.

It may be stressful, but Schwartz said it’s a “labor of love.”

To cope with the busy schedule, he said he’s starting good habits now, which include using his rare free time to get stuff done like meal prepping or studying.

“I’m using periods of time in between classes to get homework done so I can go home and either work on food or rest or socialize — because socializing is important,” Schwartz said.

Eva Molnar was at Penn State over the summer and said the fall semester has been completely different because of how many people are in State College now.

“It’s definitely more busy,” Molnar, a first-year studying environmental systems engineering, said. “It’s a lot of energy, and it’s really fun.”

She said she’s looking forward to Penn State’s student life — especially THON.

“It’s such a unique thing to Penn State,” she said. “The culture here is really driven by what happens in the spring, and I think it’s so fun that everyone comes together for one weekend.”

Joseph DeAngelo, on the other hand, said he's excited for Penn State sports — specifically football and tailgating.

DeAngelo, a second-year studying professional golf management, said he’s also looking forward to getting more involved in clubs around campus and planned on attending Wednesday's Involvement Fair.

On top of the social activities at Penn State, he’s interested in his player development and business classes, and he’s putting together a schedule to stay on top of assignments.

“I’m making an Excel spreadsheet right now, just going through my syllabus, putting the assignments in [and marking] when they’re due, how important they are — grade-percentage wise — and color-coordinating,” DeAngelo said.

Devon Bertram also said she’s interested in Penn State’s philanthropic and sports clubs.

Bertram, a fourth-year studying biochemistry and molecular biology, will be balancing her clubs, classes and an internship at University Health Services.

However, she said it doesn’t faze her.

“I don’t procrastinate,” Bertram said. “I really try to get things done sooner rather than later, and I like to work with friends in my major, and we usually try to work together and get things done on a timely basis.”

Despite just entering college, Ruthann Petrosky is working toward her goals already.

Petrosky, a first-year studying international politics, said she’s interested in being a translator after college, so she’s taking a Russian class intended for heritage speakers.

“I have a love for learning languages,” she said. “I like learning new languages. I like improving the languages I spoke growing up.”

Petrosky is a commuter, so she didn’t have the Penn State experience of the big carts and packed communal bathrooms, but she said she’s still looking forward to the experience of being squeezed into the stands next to her fellow Penn Staters at football games.

Maya Van Zandt won’t be crammed in the stands come football season — she’ll be on the field and leading the cheers.

Van Zandt, a first-year studying biology, said she moved in early because she’s a cheerleader.

She said she’s looking forward to her biology classes, but she’s especially excited for the energy in Beaver Stadium and “getting to form relationships” with new people.

“I’m from Houston, Texas, so it’s definitely a new culture, new experience, so I’m excited to get to know how things work here,” she said.

To stay on top of school work, Van Zandt said she’s looking ahead. She said she goes to the Morgan Academic Center to study, and she’s already looking for tutors in her harder classes.

“THON, football games, literally any sports games — I’m so excited.”

