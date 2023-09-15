Students find ‘inviting’ study spaces, ‘tight community’ from Atherton Hall renovations

Atherton Hall, home to the Schreyer Honors College, recently unveiled its latest renovation project to students in August.

The project involved refurbishments and an updated layout for the ground floor of Atherton Hall.

Construction in the common areas on the ground floor of the hall began in May and continued over the summer, finishing in time for students to arrive for the fall 2023 semester.

Taha Alubaidi said he prefers the new space for studying.

“I gravitate towards more renovated, air-conditioned and bright areas to study in,”Alubaidi, a second-year studying biochemistry and molecular biology, said.

Alubaidi said Atherton Hall’s lobby was “dark” and “uninviting” prior to the renovations.

“The addition of so many tables, outlets and light sources are really nice,” he said.

While the space is generally quiet during the day, Alubaidi said there’s often more social conversations later at night.

Anjali Baikerikar said the renovations created more room for her to find a place to sit and do work.

“I think Atherton is better this year,” Baikerikar, a second-year studying chemical engineering, said. “The room looks more modern and good for studying now.”

For Anjali Marfatia, because a lot of people pass through the lobby, it’s easy to see people she knows.

“By the time you’re done studying, you’ve seen everyone you know pass through here,” Marfatia, a second-year studying marketing, said.

Both Marfatia and Baikerikar said the community in Atherton Hall is “really tight.”

Other students, like Barbara Price, said they appreciate being close to downtown and said it’s nice having administrative offices for the honors college in the building.

Price, a first-year studying history, said the new Atherton Hall renovation had “really beautiful study spaces.”

Kysbell Gonzalez said she and her friends manage to find a spot in the lobby “every single time.”

Gonzalez, a third-year studying political science, said she lives in South Halls, and it’s “convenient” to study in Atherton Hall.

Another aspect of the renovations that students appreciated was the new furniture.

Gabe Marshall said the new furniture was “really comfortable” and “ideal for getting work done.”

“The old (Atherton) furniture definitely needed a refresh,” Marshall, a second-year studying supply chain management, said.

Marshall said he felt that there were “a lot of” opportunities for study spaces — “especially in the honors college” that could benefit from more “help.”

He suggested adding more outlets in study spaces around Atherton Hall to give students the chance to charge their devices while they work.

“Simmons needs to be next,” he said. “Many of the spaces still greatly need to be renovated.”

