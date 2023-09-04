Students affected by last minute tuition increase occurring after 19 credits

A month before the fall semester, many Penn State students were adjusting their academic plans after the university announced a tuition increase for students taking more than 19 credits.

The tuition increase was expected to only affect 2.9% of students, according to Penn State. However, the data presented was from 2016.

This increase results in an $820 increase per credit at University Park, $552 to $641 at the commonwealth campuses and $626 at Penn State World Campus.

Sahar Naqvi, a first-year studying biomedical engineering, said this has negatively affected her education.

“[I feel] a lot of guilt because I'm putting my parents through that,” Naqvi said.

Due to the increase in tuition, Naqvi said she thought about “transferring to a more affordable place” and is still considering that as a solution.

“As an international student, the tuition is really really high,” Naqvi said. “I did think about getting a certain loan as well, but as an international student, they do not give you financial aid.”

Naqvi said one of her options was scholarships, but she said it’s difficult “to actually even get one.”

David Saldubehere said the changes in tuition changed his academic plans “involuntarily.”

“I was planning on double majoring,” Saldubehere, a second-year studying computer science, said. “After I heard the whole 19 credits thing … I [realized] I can't do two majors in four years.”

Not only did Saldubehere have to change his plans of double majoring, but he also said he had to reject credit from a research opportunity “because that would go way above 19 [credits].”

“I feel like most people, at least in STEM aren't gonna be taking more than 19 – but it depends on your major,” Saldubehere said.

Kyla Pritchett said she’s hoping her academic plans won’t have to change.

Pritchett, a third-year studying media studies and psychology, said she doesn’t want to “have to stay an extra semester and take the really expensive classes that Penn State has.”

“I have an internship in the spring,” Pritchett said. “I don't think I can transfer those credits because it may be a little too expensive.”

Ethan Martin said this tuition increase also caused him financial stress.

Martin, a second-year studying computer science, said he “was … concerned [because] finances have always been a bit of an issue” for him and his family.

“Seeing that [increase] blindsided us,” Martin said. “It just means I'm gonna have to take out more loans.”

Martin said this increase was “another thing on [his] shoulders.”

However, Martin sympathized with other students, clarifying if he “wasn’t as lucky [as he was] to be in [an] OK financial situation” the tuition increase would have been a much bigger issue for him and his family.

“There are probably other students here that saw [the tuition increase] were probably like, ‘I might not be able to continue here in the fall or in the spring,’” Martin said.

Martin said the increase is “probably going to add another five, eight years on to whatever kind of tuition [he’ll be] paying on student loans.”

“My tuition went from $11,000 to almost $14,000 per semester,” Martin said. “That's a pretty sizable amount.”

