Student takes button business into her own hands, runs ‘Buttons on Beaver’

It’s not every day that a small business — let alone one run by a full-time student — succeeds.

However, Avery Vodar’s “Buttons on Beaver” has done just that.

Vodar, a fourth-year student studying supply chain management, said she saw an opportunity while shopping for game day buttons during football season of her junior year.

Having taken four years of graphic arts in high school, Vodar said she knew how to make buttons, was familiar with Adobe Illustrator and ordered a machine off of Amazon for button making.

While Buttons on Beaver initially started as game day buttons for Vodar and her friends, it has since expanded.

Vodar said she now sells “birthday buttons, THON committees, tailgate specific buttons” and more on her Instagram @buttons.on.beaver.

According to Vodar, Buttons on Beaver sells about 80 buttons per game day with about an hour of work put into each design.

“I think my buttons standout because I design all of them by hand. I always draw the Nittany Lion or the stadium,” Vodar said. “My most popular ones have been the ones featuring the Nittany Lion.”

Vodar said it’d be her “dream” if the Nittany Lion wore one of her pins.

In addition to popularity among her fellow students, Vodar has also created a relationship with Doggie’s Pub in downtown State College.

“The coolest moment since launching is Doggie’s Pub reaching out to me to collaborate. I now have a deal with them,” Vodar said. “It’s so cool to see the staff wearing my buttons on the weekends during the football season.”

Despite its success, Vodar said an obstacle she’s faced so far has been the quantity of orders.

“It is just me. I design them, print them, make them, and I distribute them for three hours a week,” Vodar said. “Recently, the volume of orders has been an unexpected challenge. I’m putting more time into it, but it’s definitely rewarding.”

Ashley Messner, Vodars’s friend and roommate, said she remembered Buttons on Beaver being created because the pins downtown “just weren’t cute enough.”

So, Vodar “took matters into her own hands.”

“I honestly didn’t realize that she is this talented,” Messner, a fourth-year studying supply chain and information systems, said. “As a student, she knows what girls our age are looking for. Hers are definitely much more creative and much cuter.”

Hailey Horan, a returning customer, first came across Buttons on Beaver through Instagram.

“I immediately thought that the buttons were so cute and that it was such a unique and great idea to show support for Penn State and represent them,” Horan, a fourth-year studying human development and family studies, said.

She said she has “bought multiple game day pins for the past two years.”

“I have also gotten pins made for my roommate’s birthday,” Horan said. “They were adorable.”

Horan said she’s a loyal customer because of the “effort” put into the button designs and business execution.

“I would recommend this seller because she is very helpful and makes exactly what you want,” Horan said. “It is a great idea for anyone that wants a cute little button.”

