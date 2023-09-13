Student releases ‘Penn State’ song, aims to leave ‘positive impact’

For students moving into college, some dorm essentials include mattress toppers, fans, shower shoes and ramen.

However for Delaware County, Pennsylvania, native, Danny Vitale, essentials consisted of a microphone, guitar and notebook.

Vitale, a second-year studying broadcast journalism and advertising, said he’s always had musical “roots.” He would perform as a child to his family and played saxophone throughout his middle school years.

Vitale’s music career hasn’t stopped, though. Vitale released a new song called “Penn State” on Aug. 25, which gained nearly 250,000 views on TikTok.

The first music memory Vitale has is of his father teaching him how to play the drums.

He didn’t begin writing songs and playing guitar until the seventh grade. He publicized his newfound talent with a diss track against famous YouTuber, Miranda Sings.

Since the start of his music career, Vitale said he’s faced some comments criticizing his songs. However, he hasn’t let it affect him and doesn’t respond to them.

But rather, Vitale said he’s focused solely on “leaving a positive effect on people.”

“As long as my family, my friends and the people around me enjoy it, then that’s all I can ask for,” Vitale said.

Vitale continued to make music throughout high school, taking a short break during senior year caused by medical issues, which he calls a “turning point” in his life.

Before his senior year, Vitale dealt with a serious couple of months because Crohn’s disease kept him in the hospital constantly. When he regained his strength, he was motivated to get back into music.

“I just didn’t want to take a single thing for granted ever again,” Vitale said. “I want to show people I don’t live with Crohn’s. Crohn’s lives with me.”

Vitale’s younger brother, Nico Vitale, calls him a “very driven” person, noting that the disease has only allowed Vitale to push himself to live life to the fullest.

“If there's an obstacle for him to overcome, he's going to overcome it,” Nico said.

His return to music came back “naturally” last year during his first year at Penn State.

After his return to music, Vitale opened for The Kid LAROI in the Bryce Jordan Center this past March after winning a social media video submission contest.

Vitale’s high school friend and videographer, Mike Schumacher, said one of his favorite memories was getting the call from Vitale saying he won the contest.

Vitale said he and Schumacher have bonded over “being sober,” which Vitale calls one of his “main pillars” to writing his music. Vitale said he wants to make it known that it’s OK not to drink in college.

Despite this, when writing his song “Penn State” that went viral on tiktok, he kept his audience in mind.

He had recorded this song in his dorm this May, which he claimed made the song more “authentic,” yet it wasn’t until his family’s summer vacation that he picked it up again.

When he came back to the song, he said it felt like “the one” and had a “moment of realization” that inspired his urge to finish and post it.

“I was 99.9% sure this was the one that was gonna blow up,” Vitale said.

When Vitale showed the song to Schumacher, he had the same thought.

“This one’s the one,” Schumacher said.

According to Vitale, the song encapsulates the Penn State experience and atmosphere for many students, noting the inspiration comes from the campus environment.

The best way to be inspired is by taking a walk and talking to students he has never met, Vitale said.

“It's so important to take inspiration from everybody and everything around you. I don’t wait for a big thing to happen like a big love story or a big breakup,” Vitale said.

Though Vitale spends time promoting his songs on social media, he said he’s a “creator first and foremost,” noting that his dream is to be a full-time creator.

Vitale said he has to “pinch himself” when people come up to ask for pictures, autographs or when people use his song in TikTok videos.

“The impact I’m having on people is something I've dreamed of for a long time,” Vitale said.

