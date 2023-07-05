Sixty years of affirmative action’s impact at Penn State through the Collegian’s eyes

Six decades ago, affirmative action entered the political arena after President John F. Kennedy filed Executive Order 10925, which intended to provide equal opportunities in the workforce to all U.S. citizens, regardless of their “race, creed, color or national origin.”

Penn State’s Affirmative Action Office today aims to increase and progress the university’s “diverse and inclusive community.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority declared that race cannot be a factor when advancing diverse student bodies.

Here’s a look at some of the major events impacting the affirmative action discussion at Penn State over the years, according to The Daily Collegian archives.

April 7, 1961

Just over a month after former President John F. Kennedy filed an executive order, issues of Penn State’s greek life selection process entered the discussion on discrimination.

Members of Direct Action for Racial Equality (DARE) continued seeking out student organizations that would be willing to make statements against the discriminatory clauses in greek life; however, DARE received negative feedback.

Members of various student groups told DARE that they preferred “peace and harmony among all white students, especially white Protestants, to the risk of splitting their groups on one question.”

According to University Chaplain Preston Williams, “the negative response of these organizations… is an example of Penn State’s historical fear of conflict.”

Jan. 8, 1973

The Penn State Affirmative Action Office first opened its doors in 1973 in 130 Willard.

According to Collegian reporting, the office was opened to ensure Penn State’s compliance with Executive Order 11246, which required employers to recruit qualified individuals, women and people of color — forbidding previous discriminatory actions.

“Our first task is to sit down, set our goals and move from there,” Affirmative Action Officer Patricia Farrell said.

Five days after the establishment of the office, Farrell told the Collegian that the office’s first goal was to “work for the point where [they] can shut [themselves] down, where there is no need for the office.”

Jan. 17, 1978

An article noted that Penn State’s enrollment of minority students increased from 1,394 to 1,905. Black students comprised 2.4% of the total students at the university.

April 23, 1982

At a Centre County Advisory Council meeting, assistant professor Joseph Prewitt Diaz discussed how his students deemed him and the 56 Puerto Rican students as “weird” for speaking a different language and being a part of a different culture.

“When we get here,” Diaz said, according to the Collegian archives, “We realize that [being here] doesn’t necessarily mean we’re American citizens as perceived by the Centre Countians.”

June 20, 1983

In concurrence with a federal order, Penn State began to formulate a “statewide plan aimed at eliminating discrimination in Pennsylvania’s higher education system.”

At this time, the university noted 2.3% enrollment of Black students — a lower percentage than nine years before.

“Although the 1978 regulations also contain sections on increasing Black faculty and staff, the University has not focused on that area… because of a previously approved affirmative action plan,” Dean of the Graduate School James Bartoo said.

May 1, 1984

Penn State began using a new system, called VitaBank, to recruit more “female and minority professional employees.”

According to the employment specialist interviewed for the article, Penn State had “difficulty receiving minority applicants from regular advertisements and has decided to take a more direct approach.”

VitaBank used Equal Opportunity Days, which allowed women and minority groups to interview for employment opportunities, to locate a qualified, “larger pool” of individuals for the university to consider hiring.

Ten months later, two people of color were hired at the university through the use of VitaBank.

Nov. 12, 1986

Penn State’s Affirmative Action Office reported receiving increased numbers of sex, age and racial discrimination on campus.

From women, the Affirmative Action Office noted that it was “overwhelmed with sexual harassment complaints.”

Additionally, the university lost “35 minority faculty” the year prior, despite slight increases in people of color who were hired.

April 11, 1988

After a 15-hour occupation of the Telecommunications Building, 88 protestors were arrested for “criminal trespass” on April 10.

The individuals were protesting the university’s “indifference to minority concerns.”

University President Bryce Jordan said in response: “We wish to discuss their concerns under mutually agreeable conditions, so that the University's affirmative action program can move forward with the support of the entire Penn State community.”

April 9, 1998

In response to politician and anti-affirmative action activist Ward Connerly’s on-campus lecture, students gathered to protest his calls for the end of affirmative action.

Jan. 22, 2003

During one of former Penn State President Graham Spanier’s “fireside chats,” he answered questions about where he and the university stands on affirmative action.

One day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Spanier responded to whether affirmative action violated King's ideas of judging people on their character rather than race.

"I think Dr. King would support affirmative action today in the way it was originally intended,” Spanier said. “That is, to take affirmative action to give minorities the equal level of access that they were historically denied.”

Nov. 7, 2005

Penn State Black Caucus rallied in front of Old Main for its fifth annual "The State of the Black Student.”

Despite only 10 participants showing up, former Black Caucus President Gandarvaka Gray wanted to continue sharing the message.

"But if we weren't here today, things would still go on. People would still get called n------ and be disrespected," Gray said. "We don't speak just for Blacks. We speak for so many people. We speak for humans everywhere."

Oct. 21, 2020

Men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers resigned from his position after an internal investigation led by the Penn State's Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices.

Chambers previously admitted to using a comment referencing a “noose” around former guard Rasir Bolton’s neck in a January 2019 exchange. Bolton said this led to his transfer to Iowa State following the 2018-19 season.

March 25, 2021

In 2020, “More Rivers to Cross” was released after examining issues of representation at Penn State. One year later, Penn State professor Gary King and an independent group of Black faculty members published the second part of the report.

The reports provided statistics that reveal “the challenges facing Black faculty are no less formidable” than they were 60 years ago, according to King.

“More Rivers to Cross” provided a list of initiatives for the university to follow, including but not limited to: plans to increase Black faculty hires, discontinue the use of racially biased system of SRTEs and restructuring the Office of Affirmative Action to follow an antiracism agenda

June 29

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected affirmative action for college admissions.

However, according to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt Dubois, the university "remains resolute that diversity among students, faculty and staff deepens the educational experience" at the institution.

