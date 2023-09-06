Six contraceptive methods available for students at University Health Center

From temporary to permanent hormonal methods, there are a variety of contraceptive options available to prevent pregnancy.

A number of factors come into play when one chooses a contraceptive method including medical history, accessibility, side effects and effectiveness.

The following methods are available at University Health Services to aid students in preventing pregnancy.

Oral contraceptives

Birth control pills are the most prescribed method of contraception in the United States. Birth control pills are used by around 25% of women aged 15-44 who use contraception, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The hormones in this method prevent pregnancy by stopping ovulation. There are two different types.

Combined Oral Contraceptives: This pill is the most common of the two, and it has both estrogen and progestin. This pill must be taken at the same time each day in order to be effective.

Along with preventing pregnancy, this pill can also be used to treat painful and heavy menstrual cycles, acne, excessive face and body hair growth and premenstrual syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Potential side effects include breast tenderness, headaches, nausea, bloating, increased blood pressure and spotting while taking active pills.

Progestin-only pill: Also known as the “mini pill,” this method only has one hormone and is a great option for those who cannot take estrogen. This pill also must be taken daily to be effective.

Potential side effects of this pill include irregular menstrual bleeding and spotting, acne, breast tenderness, decreased sex drive, depression, headaches, nausea and ovarian cysts.

Both contraceptive methods have a 7% fail rate.

Contraceptive injection

Depo-Provera, also known as the depo shot, is a progestin injection received every three months. This method has a failure rate of 4%, according to the CDC.

Like the pill, this method prevents pregnancy by stopping ovulation.

Benefits of this method include decreasing menstrual cramps and blood flow, decreasing the risk of endometrial cancer and not requiring daily action, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Potential side effects that tend to stop or decrease within the first few months include abdominal pain, bloating, decreased libido, depression, dizziness, headaches, irregular periods, spotting, nervousness, weakness and fatigue, and weight gain.

Intrauterine devices

Hormonal Intrauterine Devices: The four hormonal IUDS that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration are the Mirena and Liletta, which work for up to 8 years, Kyleena which works for up to 5 years and Skyla, which works for up to 3 years.

These devices prevent pregnancy using progestin to thicken cervical mucus to prevent sperm from traveling to the egg, as well as by stopping ovulation.

According to Planned Parenthood, IUDs can be used to treat heavy and painful periods and symptoms of endometriosis and PCOS.

This method has a failure rate of 0.1-0.4%, according to the CDC.

Copper IUDs: The Paragard IUD is a small, flexible piece of plastic that has copper wrapped around it. This method can last up to 12 years, but can be taken out at any time and has a fail rate of 0.8% if inserted within five days after unprotected sex.

This device is placed into the uterus to prevent pregnancy.

Implant

Nexplanon, also known as the birth control implant, is a tiny, thin rod that is implanted in the skin of the upper arm. This method has a fail rate of 0.1%, according to the CDC.

Like the hormonal IUD, the progestin in this method prevents pregnancy for up to five years by thickening cervical mucus to prevent sperm from traveling to the egg, as well as by stopping ovulation.

According to Planned Parenthood, the implant causes most people to experience lighter periods or, for some, their menstrual cycle may stop completely.

Some side effects include spotting, headaches, breast pain and nausea for the first few months as well as temporary pain, bruising or an infection where the implant was placed.

Contraceptive patch

The two brands of the contraceptive patch are Twirla, which can go on the belly, butt or back and the Xulane, which can go on the upper arm.

For it to work correctly, it must be replaced on time. This method has a failure rate of 7%, according to the CDC.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the patch is to be applied once per week for three weeks for a total of 21 days. The patch is to be taken off during the fourth week, allowing menstrual flow to take place.

Similar to the IUD, the hormones in the patch thicken cervical mucus to prevent sperm from traveling to the egg and stop ovulation.

Potential side effects of this method include an increased risk of blood-clotting problems, heart attack, stroke, liver cancer, gallbladder disease and high blood pressure, spotting skin irritation, breast tenderness, menstrual cramps, headaches, nausea or vomiting, abdominal pain, mood swings, weight gain, dizziness, acne and diarrhea.

Vaginal ring

The vaginal ring is a small and flexible ring worn inside of the vagina. The NuvaRing lasts for up to five weeks before it has to be changed and can be used to safely skip a period, while Annovera can last for up to a year.

This method has a failure rate of 7%, according to the CDC.

Similar to previous methods, the vaginal ring prevents pregnancy by thickening cervical mucus and stopping ovulation using estrogen and progestin. Side effects include spotting, nausea and headaches for the first two to three months.

Additional Methods

There are also several barrier methods including male and female condoms, the sponge, cervical cap and spermicides.

Additionally, the emergency contraceptive pill, also known as “Plan B,” can be purchased over the counter and can only be used for up to five days after unprotected sex. According to the CDC, the sooner the pill is taken, the better it will work.

All methods of contraception have benefits and disadvantages that may vary from person to person and trial and error can help find the most suitable and effective method for one's physical and mental health.

MORE HEALTH RESOURCES

+2 On-campus COVID-19, flu resources to aid students With the start of the academic year, many Penn State students are returning to in-person cla…