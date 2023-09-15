Seven health-related clubs for students at Penn State

With the fall semester in full swing, some students may be looking for a health-related club to further their campus involvement.

Here are some of those clubs.

Fitness and Sports Clubs

In addition to its many club sports, Penn State offers a number of student fitness organizations.

Changing Health, Attitudes, and Actions To Recreate Girls at Penn State: Penn State’s chapter of CHAARG is an organization that serves college students “pursuing their health and wellness goals through creating a community of peers and enhancing (their) members' knowledge and experience of health and wellness,” according to its Org Central page.

The club engages members in “activities related to nutrition” and promotes off-campus programming that includes physical activity. Additionally, the organization is involved in Penn State’s THON, according to its dedicated Instagram.

Bodybuilding and Fitness: Penn State BBAF is an organization that “aims to promote fitness in every aspect,” according to its Org Central Page.

The club connects those “passionate about bodybuilding and fitness to help share training, nutrition, and lifestyle tips.” According to its Instagram, the organization is also involved in THON.

Cycling Club: According to its Org Central page, Cycling Club promotes the “use of the bicycle in all its forms, whether on or off-road, as a means of transportation, exercise, recreation or competition.”

The club hosts events throughout the year at various skill levels, and participates in and hosts mountain bike and road races in the Eastern Collegiate Cycling Conference.

Mental Health

DMAX: According to its Org Central page, DMAX Club aims to “eliminate the stigma of issues related to mental health and encourage safe and caring conversations about mental and emotional issues among students.”

Lift the Mask Club: The Lift the Mask Club aims to “reduce stigma” surrounding mental health and seeks solutions to issues related to mental health, according to its Org Central page.

The club hosts biweekly meetings and provides resources to its members that relate to the topic of each meeting.

Education and Resources

Here are some clubs for those looking to promote wellbeing through spreading education and resources.

Centre Helps Club: According to its Org Central page, Centre Helps Club serves as a “bridge” between the Penn State community and services offered by Centre Helps, a local nonprofit organization serving the Centre County community through a hotline providing referrals to resources.

Team One Love: Team One Love uses resources “provided by the One Love Foundation in order to spread awareness and educate members of the Penn State community about relationship violence,” according to its Org Central Page.

The club is associated with the One Love Foundation and uses workshops, videos and social media campaigns to provide education.

