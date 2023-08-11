SAG-AFTRA writers, actors strike for ‘livable wage,’ Penn State faculty weigh in

The first ever strike carried out by the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America took place back in 1960 when films were just beginning to appear on TV.

At the time, SAG and WGA were two separate unions with SAG striking for 43 days and WGA striking for 153 days. SAG later merged with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, becoming SAG-AFTRA.

While the first 1960s strike resulted in residual payments for TV films, slight salary increases and the establishment of a pension, the fight for screenwriters to be paid a “livable wage” is far from over.

As of July 14, SAG-AFTRA union members have declared a new strike, marking the first strike for actors since 1980, and writers and actors simultaneously since 1960.

The SAG-AFTRA union members' demands include improved working conditions, increased minimum pay rates and increased streaming residuals.

Penn State Professor of Practice with the School of Theatre David Kersnar has been a card-carrying member of SAG-AFTRA since 1995.

When gaining membership into SAG-AFTRA, performers receive a wallet-sized card that shows proof of their SAG-AFTRA membership after meeting the requirements.

These requirements include SAG or AFTRA employment, proof of SAG-AFTRA or employment under an affiliated performers’ union, according to its website.

“Since You’ve Been Gone was the first film I did, and that’s where I got my SAG-AFTRA card from,” Kersnar said.

Kersnar said when he first received his card, the union was just SAG because SAG and AFTRA didn’t combine until 2012 to form a stronger union.

Aside from being a SAG-AFTRA member, Kersnar teaches film at Penn State, directs and acts alongside being a member for the theatrical union, Actor's Equity Association (AEA), and founded two theater and film based companies.

“I formed a company called Looking Glass Theater of Chicago that has been around for about 35 years,” Kersnar said. “Some of our more notable ensemble members include David Schwimmer of ‘Friends’ and Mary Zimmerman, who directed ‘Metamorphoses’ on Broadway.”

The second film company Kersnar established is called Shaking the Tree.

“Shaking the Tree creates films for family dynamics that encompass films and live performances that we call applied theater,” Kersnar said.

Kersnar added that many members of SAG-AFTRA engage in work of many different mediums to put together an income and make a career for themselves.

“I’m a writer and an actor. To make it in this industry, you wear lots of hats, and we live by that,” Kersnar said. “It’s not just accepted, it’s expected.”

Kersnar said there are many screenwriters who receive hundreds of small residual checks for the work they do that adds up to an income.

“I got a residual check today for all of 15 cents for a film I did 25 years ago,” Kersnar said.

Kersnar said if it had not been for one of the “more famous” strikes in the 1960s, he would not have received that residual income at all because originally there was no residual contract.

“About 90% of screen actors make a very small income,” Kersnar said. “That’s what this is about — simply paying people a livable wage.”

Although, Kersnar said the growing interest of technology is becoming an issue for the film industry due to artificial intelligence, and the role it can play in writing scripts and creating background actors.

“The words that we write can be mirrored,” Kersnar said. “And our images can be recreated using artificial intelligence.”

If consumers want films made entirely from AI and C.G.I. in the future, Kersnar said the studios will do just that.

“To me, the arts are what keep our society together,” Kersnar said. “For example, the ritual of seeing a film and all our heartbeats starting to beat at the same time because we’re watching an amazing performance or witnessing amazing writing or cinematography brings us together.”

Assistant Teaching Professor of Theatre at Penn State Jenny Lamb is a part of the AEA for stage actors and stage managers.

She has never been a member of SAG-AFTRA throughout her experience in theater and film, but her husband and friends have.

“I've been directing at Penn State,” Lamb added. “Last year I directed our production of ‘Emelia,’ and this year, I'm directing our production of ‘Bonnets.’”

Lamb said she thinks the strike is “incredibly necessary” right now with how quickly technology in the media is progressing.

“My husband is a SAG-AFTRA member and I see his residual checks that cost more money to mail than the check itself,” Lamb said. “A check for five cents — that’s insane to me.”

Lamb added that striking right now is the only way to “protect actors and artists as a viable commodity.”

“For people to not want these laborers to be appropriately compensated for the millions of streams and the millions of views their work is generating is just absurd to me,” Lamb said.

Lamb said performing arts in general is constantly seen as a hobby.

“People say, ‘Get yourself a real job to make money,’ when the performing arts is such a revenue generator,” Lamb added.

Lamb said she thinks it's “amazing and fortuitous” that both the actors and writers are striking together

“Hopefully that gives momentum and energy to [the strike], because you can already feel it waning from the headlines,” Lamb said.

Lamb said she hopes the public understands that these laborers aren’t “millionaires” wanting more money; they’re just “average lower-middle class, struggling people trying to make a decent living, and working their ass off just like anybody else in this world.”

“It's really sad when the people that get taken advantage of are artists who are just trying to live their dream and do the work that they're passionate about,” Lamb said.

For Penn State alumna Julia Salvato, she’s an actor signed with a boutique agency; however, she’s not part of the union.

“Although, I hope to be,” Salvato said.

Salvato said the strike is about the rights of actors and creativity in the entertainment industry in general.

“The main issues that we are negotiating for are residuals and protections in regards to artificial intelligence,” Salvato said. “Since the streaming economy took over, actors haven’t had access to the same information.”

Salvato added that prior to the streaming economy’s takeover, actors could have information on how well or poorly their show was doing but now they are “kept in the dark.”

“This is important because actors are able to have sustained careers through residual payments, and despite the success of their show, they are only being paid basically a flat fee,” Salvato said. “They are not a part of the success as much as they were involved in making the project a success.”

Salvato said companies also want to use AI to recreate actors' likeness and use it in perpetuity for background work.

“I’m not sure what the future will hold, but I know that art will suffer if we don’t organize and demand protection for actors,” Salvato said.

Lamb said she thinks when people are appropriately compensated, the work is better.

“I would rather them be on strike for five years and get what they they really deserve,” Lamb said. “I hope that they get everything they want.”

Kersnar said he thinks it’s wonderful that the union voted “OK” to the strike and that it’s finally happening.

“I truly think studios will eventually wake up and realize the heart and lifeblood of these films comes from talented performers and talented writers,” Kersnar said.

Kersnar added it will most likely take consumers stepping up and joining the cause.

“I’m just so proud of my fellow union members, I think we all have each other’s backs and we’ll get through this.”

