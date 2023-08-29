Professionals, student provide mental health insight for first-year students

The first week of the fall semester is over for Penn State students, and many aspects of campus life are starting back up.

As the semester picks up speed, some Penn State students may have or develop concerns about their own or fellow students’ mental health.

According to coordinator of operations and staff psychologist at Counseling and Psychological Services Henry Xiao, anxiety, stress and depression have been the “top three [concerns] for a while now,” both at Penn State and nationwide.

However, these aren't the only three concerns college students have, Xiao said. CAPS sees various mental health concerns each year.

“I'd say it's much more individual,” Xiao said. “When we meet with the student, they might have specific concerns based on their situation, including contexts, if they're coming from a different campus or starting [college] in a different time frame, for example.”

For those coping with concerns, Stephanie Stama, assistant director for community education and outreach and staff psychologist at CAPS, said “naming,” or openly acknowledging their symptoms “can be a powerful tool.”

Stama said people can name their symptoms in different ways, such as talking to someone else, journaling, reading or through music and the arts.

“I think there are a lot of ways people can connect with that lived experience and not feel so alone or invalidated,” Stama said.

Xiao said acknowledgment can be “one of the most powerful things [someone] can do.”

“Having coordinated groups in the past, and coordinated anxiety and self-compassion groups, oftentimes, it's this experience of ‘Oh, I didn't know other people felt this way,’” Xiao said.

Some ways to discuss symptoms include writing it out, creating art or having a conversation with a friend or counselor, Xiao said; every student can care for themselves by eating and sleeping regularly.

Additionally, Stama said all students can care for their mental health by being kind to themselves, developing routines that work for them and incorporating methods of self-expression into those routines.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+3 Eisenhower Parking Deck closure leaves impact on students, Penn State community Eisenhower Parking Deck and surrounding areas were closed due to a sinkhole on Aug. 16, resu…

The start of this semester has also brought in a new group of students facing the same unique challenge — being a first-year.

When she was a first-year, Lauren O’Rourke said she joined Penn State’s DMAX Club, a student organization that encourages “safe and caring conversations about mental and emotional issues among students,” according to its Org Central page.

Now the president of the club, O’Rourke, a fourth-year studying psychology and political science, said it’s important for first-year students to figure out how much they can handle.

“Try not to throw on jobs or a ton of extracurriculars because you don’t want to pressure yourself too much,” O’Rourke said.

As a student, O’Rourke said “getting involved” is the “most important” thing for first-years to do.

Though it can be "intimidating to meet people," O'Rourke said she encourages first-year students to go out of their way to do so.

“The best thing is [to] meet people, find your little group and find who you know you can rely on to support you.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State reports 1st known aggravated assault of fall semester Penn State reported its first known aggravated assault occurred on Friday, according to a Un…