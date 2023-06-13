Police, Penn State faculty give advice on violence prevention, safety on campus

Thousands of new students will join the University Park campus this summer — many of them facing the reality of living away from home for the first time in their lives.

While living on their own can be an exciting time for students, newfound independence also comes with the added responsibilities of protecting oneself in an unfamiliar environment.

Officer Michelle Beckenbaugh of University Police and Public Safety’s Community Oriented Policing Unit said theft is the “No. 1 crime” on campus — with bicycles, iPads, laptops and cellphones being commonly stolen items.

“Keep your stuff locked up. Keep it with you,” Beckenbaugh said. “If you are in one of the older residence hall rooms, make sure you are locking your door, even if you’re just going to the bathroom.”

Beckenbaugh said items will often be stolen in the HUB-Robeson Center and in classroom buildings when students leave them to “hold a seat.”

“We do have over 3,000 cameras on campus, but even if the camera catches something, we still have to be able to identify the person,” Beckenbaugh said. “We don’t have a gate around our university to keep people out… so we could have 100,000 people coming through this campus on a daily basis.”

Officer Dean Woodring, a community relations crime prevention specialist with the State College Police Department, said he sees college-aged residents predominantly involved in alcohol-related crimes — including disorderly conduct, noise complaints, assault and sexual assault.

“We understand that in a college town we’re not going to be able to prevent every scenario of underage drinking,” Woodring said. “It’s more of, ‘How do we do it safely?’”

To reduce the danger of underage drinking, Woodring said, students should avoid drinking alone, know their limits and seek information on safe drinking habits.

Moreover, Woodring said, students should understand Penn State’s Responsible Action Protocol and Pennsylvania’s Medical Amnesty Law.

Pennsylvania’s Medical Amnesty Law states that if an individual believes “in good faith” that they are the first to call for emergency services, gives their name and stays with the person in need, the caller is immune from “prosecution for consumption or possession of alcohol.”

Additionally, if emergency services are called for an individual who was hazed, both the caller and individual are immune to hazing charges.

Penn State’s Responsible Action Protocol states that if the Medical Amnesty Law criteria is met, the student and peer will not face disciplinary action for use or possession of alcohol or drugs but may have to attend an approved alcohol or drug education program with the fee waived.

Despite these laws, Woodring said his department has witnessed cases where party hosts put intoxicated people outside, “so they’re not associated with it.”

“That could cost that person their life,” Woodring said. “There’s a million different things that could happen when someone is intoxicated, and there’s not someone there to provide care… They walk off and get hit by a car, they get lost or they meet up with the wrong crowd and become the victim of a different crime.”

Becca Geiger Wallen, associate director of the Gender Equity Center, said sexual and intimate partner violence is common on all college campuses — “Penn State being no different.”

“Your first three months on campus, you’re more likely to experience sexual violence than any other time in college,” Wallen said. “We give that term ‘The Red Zone.’”

The Red Zone, Wallen said, happens as a consequence of being new to the campus and wanting to fit in and try new things — having fewer social connections can put somebody at a higher risk.

When it comes to “going out,” Wallen recommends talking through expectations of the night with friends beforehand, sticking to the plan and not leaving a friend behind.

Additionally, she said it can be helpful to have a signal, such as a code word or phrase, that can be sent to friends when a situation makes them feel “cornered and uncomfortable.”

“Those are definitely ways that you can keep yourself safe, but we need to be mindful that it’s not on the oneness of you to prevent the violence from happening,” Wallen said. “The focus should be stopping perpetrators from committing acts or feeling entitled to commit acts of violence.”

Wallen said students should monitor their friends’ behavior, and “step in” if they notice their friends crossing boundaries, like “pushing or feeding drinks” to others or touching them inappropriately.

“The three D’s of an active bystander are what we share with students as ways to intervene — direct, delegate, distract,” Wallen said.

The direct approach, Wallen said, involves questioning the situation upfront, offering help or telling the instigator to “back off.”

The delegate approach involves informing another party who may be better equipped to confront the situation.

The distract approach is “saying or doing anything to allow that person an opportunity to get assistance,” such as pretending to know the person in need in order to separate them.

“When it comes to violence… it’s not going to be some stranger in the bushes, it’s not going to be some random person — it’s going to be the people you know,” Wallen said. “It’s friends, acquaintances, people who live on your floor.”

Students should be mindful of the behaviors of those around them, Wallen said, because “how they treat [them]” or how they treat others can be indicative of “what type of person they are.”

“Being an active bystander can take many different forms,” Wallen said. “It may look like interrupting an inappropriate comment or joke made by a fellow student [that minimizes] the experiences of victim survivors — maybe a rape joke or a sexist comment.”

When intervening in this way, Wallen recommends the acknowledge, inform, reframe approach — acknowledging the comment, explaining why “that isn’t cool” and reframing the person’s perspective.

“Instead of asking what that victim survivor was doing, you should be asking the question why somebody thought it was okay to assault somebody on our campus,” Wallen said.

Wallen said “it's on all of us” to prevent violence.

Penn State students should be “careful” about carrying self-defense weapons, according to Woodring.

“The last thing you want is to have a tool at your disposal that gets used carelessly and next thing you know you’re in trouble for using something you shouldn't have,” Woodring said.

The “possession, carrying or use of any weapon” is prohibited on all university property except by law enforcement officers and those with authorization by the university. This includes stun guns, tranquilizer guns, any knife with a blade larger than a pocket knife and Mace, according to Penn State’s Safety Policies.

Woodring said he recommends turning items that “aren’t necessarily weapons” into tools for self-defense, like putting keys between one’s fingers.

Should a student be forced to physically defend themselves, Woodring has one main piece of advice: “Be loud.”

“You’re more likely to deter someone from committing an act by creating a situation where attention’s going to be drawn to that area,” Woodring said. “Yell, scream, whatever you have to… if you have to fight for your life, be as violent as you can to save yourself.”

Beckenbaugh, who teaches self defense classes in the Eisenhower Parking Deck, said students must be “decisive” when making the choice to fight.

“The whole point is to get away from that person, so whatever physical move you need to do, put your all into it, and then the first opportunity you have to get out of that situation — take it,” Beckenbaugh said.

As a preventative measure, she also recommends walking during the day and in groups.

If the thought ever “crosses their mind,” Beckenbaugh said, students should never hesitate to call University Police.

“That’s why we’re here,” Beckenbaugh said. “We’re worried about your safety; we’re here for your safety and your wellbeing… we’re people too, and we’re here to help you.”

