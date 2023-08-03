Penn State Transportation Services announces parking registration procedures for students

Penn State Transportation Services announced its registration schedule for the fall and spring semesters which is open from Aug. 14 through Aug. 18, according to Penn State.

On Aug. 14, registration will open at 10 a.m. for Lot 22 which serves Eastview Terrace residents, noon for Lot 42 which serves Nittany Apartments residents and 2 p.m. for Lot 81 which serves South and Pollock Hall residents, according to the release.

According to the release, Lot 82 which serves East and North Hall residents will open at 10 a.m, NDS-Nittany Deck which serves West Hall residents will open at noon and WDS-West Deck which serves West and North Hall residents will open at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15.

On Aug. 16, Lot 83 which serves East Halls, Eastview Terrace, Nittany Apartments, North Halls, Pollock Halls, and South Halls will open at 10 a.m., according to the release. Lot 43 which serves off-campus student long-term storage will open at noon and YAS-West Deck which serves off-campus student long-term storage will open at 2 p.m.

Registration will open at 10 a.m on Aug. 17 for SCR parking, which serves off-campus student commuter parking.

On Aug. 18, registration will open at 10 a.m for both Lot 11 which serves White Course Apartments residents and approved first-year student permits.

According to the release, to be eligible for a parking pass University Park students must have an active Penn State ID and access account; license plate information; and completed at least 29.1 credits, except for commuters, graduate students and pre-approved first year students, according to the release.

Upon completion of the registration, students must print a temporary ticket to be displayed on their vehicle’s dashboard, according to the release. Permits will be mailed to the students local or campus address.

Students with a state-issued Americans with Disabilities Act placard, who need a supplemental parking permit, should contact the Transportation Service Office after completing the general student parking registration online, according to the release. Students must provide a copy of the ADA placard ID.

Students registering for a short-term permit on a weekly basis must register in person at the Transportation Services Office.

For more information regarding student parking registration and student arrival procedures, contact the Penn State Transportation Services via email or call 814-865-1436.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE