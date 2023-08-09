Penn State Transportation Services announced on Twitter that Burrowes Road will be closed between Curtin Road and Pollock Road on Thursday from 6 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Burrowes Rd will be closed between Curtin Rd and Pollock Rd on Thursday from 6am - 3:30pm with no Campus Shuttle service to stops at Reber, Hosler, and Rec Hall — Penn State Transportation Services (@psuparking) August 9, 2023

Due to the closure, there will be no Campus Shuttle service to stops at Reber, Hosler, or Rec Hall, according to the tweet.

