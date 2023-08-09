CATA bus

A CATA bus stops at a stop sign off Curtin Road on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Ella Castronuovo

Penn State Transportation Services announced on Twitter that Burrowes Road will be closed between Curtin Road and Pollock Road on Thursday from 6 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Due to the closure, there will be no Campus Shuttle service to stops at Reber, Hosler, or Rec Hall, according to the tweet.

