Penn State Transportation Services announced parking for summer commencement ceremonies

Penn State Transportation Services announced parking information for the summer 2023 commencement ceremonies held at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, according to Penn State.

According to the release, general parking for the summer commencement ceremonies will be available at Jordan East and Stadium West, as directed by University Police and event parking staff.

ADA parking will be available at Jordan East, Stadium West, and Orange L parking areas.

To assist with the flow of traffic and ensure the safety of guests, both drop-off and pick-up in the drive lanes is prohibited, according to the release.

Those with mobility issues may be dropped off in the ADA-reserved parking areas, which are located a short distance from entrances to the Bryce Jordan Center.

Curtain Road will be closed to vehicle traffic between University Drive and the entrance to Jordan East throughout a majority of the ceremonies to allow safe pedestrian access between Stadium West and the Bryce Jordan Center, according to the release.

Commencement parking for all ceremonies in the designated areas will be available free of charge, courtesy of Penn State Transportation Services.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Centre Area Transportation Authority announced Game Day Shuttle routes The Centre Area Transportation Authority will provide two Game Day Shuttle routes for Penn S…