Penn State Transportation Services announced changes to Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue and Red Link routes

Penn State Transportation Services announced changes to the Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue and Red Link campus transit routes for the fall 2023 semester.

According to a release, service to the Mount Nittany Medical Center, Centre Medical Sciences Building and Innovation Park will "shift" from the Red Link to the Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue beginning Aug. 14.

In addition, Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue will stop at the Data Center, Redifer Commons, West Deck, Innovation Hub, Reber Building, Hosler Building, West Halls, Pattee Transit Center eastbound, Forum, Pavilion Theatre, and West 1 Building westbound, according to the release. The stop at Nittany Apartments will be eliminated.

An eastbound stop at West 1 Building will also open "after building construction has been completed," the release said.

The updated route will run from the West Deck to Innovation park from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release. Stops will be served every 20 minutes until 6 p.m. and every 40 minutes afterwards.

The Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue service schedule will be year-round, except for university holidays.

For the Red Link, stops at the Athletic Administration Building, Orchard Road, Mount Nittany Medical Center, Centre Medical Sciences Building and Innovation Park will be eliminated, according to the release. The updated route will run from the West Deck to the Jordan East parking lot.

The updated route will operate from 6:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release. As well as 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The Red Link service schedule will run during fall and spring semesters only.

According to the release, service to Mount Nittany Medical Center, Centre Medical Sciences Building, and Innovation Park after 8 p.m. on weekdays and throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays will be eliminated due to "low ridership."

Transportation Services will launch a "special program with Lyft to provide ride credits for travel between campus and these areas" for faculty, staff and students during these times, the release said.

There will be no changes to the Blue Loop, White Loop or Campus Shuttle via College Avenue for the 2023-24 academic year.

