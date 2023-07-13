Penn State suspends Hershey-University Park shuttle service

Penn State has announced the suspension of the shuttle service that travels between the University Park Campus and the campus of Penn State's College of Medicine and the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey.

The shuttle previously operated daily, allowing students with a shuttle pass the opportunity to depart from both locations in the early morning and afternoon.

The change follows a decline in ridership in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn State said. The shuttle service will officially end on July 31.

Penn State said it will explore opportunities to resume the shuttle service should circumstances change in the future.

