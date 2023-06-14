Penn State students donate, leave behind a slew of items each year

In 2019, Penn State hosted its final Trash to Treasure sale during the move-out process, where students donated items they no longer wanted to be sold at Beaver Stadium — raising $63,596 for Centre County United Way.

Items leftover from the sale were donated to local charities.

In 2020, the Trash to Treasure sale was canceled due to COVID-19, and it was never revived.

“Quite honestly, there was just a lot of effort, energy, volunteer hours,” Associate Director of Penn State Housing Operations David Manos said. “I mean, [Trash to Treasure] was a good program with a lot of benefits, but a lot of time to put that together and to execute it to make it work.”

Penn State Housing began a partnership with Goodwill in 2022 for students to donate unwanted items instead of throwing them away.

Resident Assistant Nathan Ferris said the most “stressful” part of the move-out process is finals week. However, the “hardest” part of moving out is packing.

“You just get more stuff and add more to the room and at the end of the day — or at the end of the year — you find a way to get all that back to the car to get home,” Ferris, a fourth-year studying business management, said. “For a lot of people to travel in three [or] four hours, they can only bring one car — they don't have access to two cars to put all their stuff in, which is why a lot of people end up donating stuff.”

Goodwill collection bins sat in the lobby’s of each dorm during the move-out process, according to Ferris. The organization was asking for donations of clothing, household items and food.

MORE CAMPUS CONTENT

+2 Police, Penn State faculty give advice on violence prevention, safety on campus Thousands of new students will join the University Park campus this summer — many of them fa…

Ferris said he saw clothes “in pretty good condition,” crutches, hairdryers, bean bag chairs, fans, pots and pans, ramen noodles and Kraft Mac and Cheese.

“There was a mix of everything. It was really nice to see because rather than people throwing all that stuff out, they could turn it in and donate it to a better use,” Ferris said.

In the dumpsters, Ferris said there were unusable items that were “ripped or damaged” and “a lot of mattress toppers and mattress pads.”

Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania’s Vice President of Donation Procurement Development and Transportation Nick Suplizio said about 43,000 pounds of clothing were donated last year. The donations from this year have not been calculated yet.

Once calculating the weight of the donations, Goodwill pays “so much per-pound” and writes a check to Centre County United Way, Suplizio said.

The nonprofit transports the items from Penn State to its headquarters in Falls Creek, Pennsylvania.

“It's funny because this time of year the stores know that stuff is coming, and the stuff is in really good shape,” Suplizio said. “We'll get emails from stores stating, ‘Hey, I know this is that time of year; let's try to get this stuff out as quickly as we can.’”

Suplizio said Goodwill receives “anything you can imagine,” including laptops and iPads from students.

MORE CAMPUS CONTENT

Students tend to leave “little behind” and “pack up all their belongings," Diane Epsy, the director of marketing and communications for Penn State’s Auxiliary and Business Services, said via email.

However, Epsy said students have left behind golf clubs, bikes, brand new clothing and work out equipment.

When items are left behind, they get “bagged and tagged,” Manos said. Employees bag the items and tag them with room information before holding them in the residence hall until the end of the next academic year.

This measure ensures that students don't accidentally donate items with personal value.

If an item has “significant value or potential significant value,” like cash or jewelry, and was accidentally donated, the university tries to contact the student whose room it was found in, Manos said.

“Typically, if there’s something of value, [the students] usually pick up on it pretty quickly after they’ve left [to donate the items],” Manos said.

According to Manos, in the case of clothing, notebooks or items that don’t have apparent “significant value,” they are still bagged and tagged, but the student is not contacted.

Once the holding time on the items expire at the end of the next academic year, they are donated to Goodwill.

MORE CAMPUS CONTENT