Penn State Student Affairs announces 2023-24 student insurance rates

Penn State Student Affairs has announced student insurance rates for the 2023-24 coverage period for the Student Health Insurance Plan.

For the 2023-24 school year, the annual individual rate will be $3,042 for undergraduate students and $3,665 for graduate students.

These rates represent a $310 increase annually for both undergraduate and graduate students. These rates include an administrative charge increase of $10, which has not changed since 2017, Penn State Student Affairs said.

According to Penn State Student Affairs, medical and pharmacy coverage rates will increase at most U.S. colleges and universities in 2023. Despite this, “the overall premium for Penn State’s SHIP remains lower than other options on the national or Pennsylvania insurance marketplaces.”

Students will be billed every semester, with the undergraduate rate for the fall semester being $1,172 and the graduate rate being $1,412. The undergraduate rate for the spring and summer semesters will be $1,870, and the graduate rate will be $2,253.

Penn State students at all campuses, excluding the World Campus, can enroll for SHIP until Aug. 29 through the Health Insurance page in LionPATH after registering for classes.

This fall, full-time students are required to submit their current health insurance coverage to LionPATH in order to assist the university in understanding the insurance needs of students.

More information regarding SHIP can be found here.

