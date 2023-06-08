Penn State Storm Chase Team provides an ‘adrenaline rush’

For most students, the end of finals week signifies returning home or celebrating graduation, but for Penn State’s Storm Chase Team, it is the start of a 10-day road trip to chase storms and tornadoes in the midwest.

Current president of the Storm Chase Team Jacob Seidner said the team focuses on “spreading awareness and knowledge of severe weather conditions.”

Seidner, a fourth-year studying meteorology and atmospheric science, said the club holds meetings “once or twice a month” throughout the academic year to discuss the “forecasting behind the weather, photography and the safety and logistics of chasing.”

The meetings prepare members for the trip to the midwest. To receive a spot on the trip, members must go through a two-part interview process.

According to Seidner, 14 active members went on the 2023 trip with the former club president and a current graduate student who served as advisors.

The members said they were sure to pack essentials for the trip such as snacks, rain jackets, old clothes and three cars with good gas mileage.

The team made a 13-hour drive from the Walker Building at Penn State to Columbia, Missouri, packed light with duffel bags while wearing their storm chase T-shirts.

From Missouri, the group headed to Kansas to chase storms for a few days, then made its way to Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.

Their days started at 9 a.m. when members would gather in the hotel to discuss observations of the atmosphere. Some were tasked with observing satellite imagery or radar data to estimate where they would storm chase that day.

“You have to be careful of yourself chasing the storm, and then you have to be careful of the other people and cars also chasing the storms,” Thomas Witte said.

Witte, a third-year studying meteorology and atmospheric science, described the group’s time in Iowa as the biggest day for what is called “chaser convergence” — which is when many other storm chasers gather in their cars for miles.

However, Witte said this can be “dangerous” as some chasers speed down roads and even open their car door while driving.

“We make a big emphasis on safety and the dangers that come along with storm chasing,” Seidner said.

Seidner said a safety precaution the group took while chasing was “driving in a single file line” about two miles behind the storms.

The group also used walkie-talkies to help combat possible cell service loss.

For storm chasers, everything is done in the “spur of the moment,” Seidner said.

“People get their adrenaline rush from roller coasters. My adrenaline rush is storm chasing,” Seidner said.

During the 2023 trip, the club came close to four storms that “could have produced a tornado” in Oklahoma, Sophia Kennelly said.

In those moments, Kennelly, a second-year studying meteorology and atmospheric science, felt the “adrenaline rush” Seidner described.

“We were constantly on the move; one [storm] would cycle away or die down, and another one would fire up right away,” Kennelly said.

According to Seidner, the club’s priority above all is “awareness of severe weather,” which it promotes by informing communities that are impacted by these conditions.

Although the club has not seen a tornado form in a few years, the protocol when one touches down is that the team has to help with search and rescue, Seidner said.

“There’s a major risk with tornados and hail,” Seidner said. “It can really impact people’s lives by damaging houses and any property.”

Before the chase, Seidner told newcomers about the “unbelievable sights” that come from storm chasing, noting they'll likely see more lightning on the trip than anytime else.

“It was really exciting to kind of see everything you learned throughout the year from the meetings really be applied in real life,” Kennelly said.

Kennelly said a common problem first-years deal with is taking general education classes and being unable to recognize if they are interested in their major.

The Storm Chase Team aided Kennelly in this issue by being informative while providing her with hands-on experience in meteorology.

“The involvement and meeting all the people I did, and getting all that experience as a freshman is the best part of the club,” Kennelly said.

This trip is not only a way to get experience in the meteorology field, but members describe it as a “great” and “one-of-a-kind” bonding experience for the students.

Seidner said he joined the club as a first-year in 2020 and could have “never imagined” becoming president or even running for a position.

He said upperclassmen encouraged him then, and now he encourages the underclassmen.

“I think that’s the beauty of the club,” Seidner said.

Kennelly said she thought the best part of the trip would be seeing the severe weather in real life, but it was really the friendships created during the car rides.

The club is open to anyone, despite only being advertised in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences involvement fair.

“If you have even a hint of passion for it, come check it out," Witte said. "It's a fun club."

