Penn State’s Project SIESTA studies children's sleep patterns

When Dr. Doug Teti began working as a professor at Penn State, he was interested in studying parenting in the context of children’s sleep by observing parent behavior at a child’s bedtime.

He was driven to become the principal investigator, along with a team, for the Study of Infants’ Emergent Sleep TrAjectories project, or Project SIESTA, after he said he noticed “most [researchers]” studying the subject relied on parent testimonies and not direct observation for their data.

Project SIESTA is “a study of parent and child contributions to the development of infant sleep patterns across the infant’s first two years of life,” according to the Penn State College of Health and Human Development website.

Teti, department head and distinguished professor of human development and family studies, said his team developed a method to “observe parenting during the bedtimes of infants,” by utilizing “survey camera setups” that “nobody else in the field was using.”

According to Teti, these setups were normally used to monitor activity in parking lots, and the SIESTA team was able to “adapt” them to help achieve the project’s goal.

“We were able to adapt a system whereby we can put the system in an infant's bedroom, and observe how the parents put the baby to bed,” Teti said. “We were able to get actual direct observations from the video.”

According to Teti, participating parents and infants were studied at “seven different points” during the first two years of the infant’s life using monitors called actographs, which were attached to both parents and infants for seven consecutive days.

Additionally, saliva samples were taken from infants and parents to assess cortisol, a stress hormone, to further observe the impact of sleep on stress levels.

According to Teti, Project SIESTA has three “branches,” with SIESTA II being the “parent project” and the first one investigated.

The two more recent branches are Study InvEstigating Sleep TrAjectories in Kindergarten and Study of Infants' Emergent Sleep TrAjectories-Family Foundations, called “SIESTA-K”and “SIESTA-FF,” Teti said.

Teti said SIESTA-K studies “parenting and sleep in the context of transitioning to kindergarten,” and SIESTA-FF is an “intervention study that begins prenatally, implementing and testing a co-parenting intervention” that’s “trying to promote co-parenting during and across the transition [to parenthood], especially in the context of infant sleep.”

Each branch utilizes the same survey camera setups used in SIESTA II, Teti said.

While Teti said researchers with Project SIESTA and its branches are “not visiting families anymore,” they are still “coding” the data from the videos taken.

Graduate research assistant for Project SIESTA Christine Kim said the coding done in the lab isn’t like computer coding.

Kim, a graduate student studying human development and family studies, said coders watch the videos gathered for any of Project SIESTA’s branches in 30-second intervals and “code all of the observable behaviors that [they see].”

For Kim, she said she has worked with data from SIESTA II but primarily works on SIESTA-FF, as SIESTA II was “in its final stages” when she arrived in 2018.

Now, she said she’s worked on Project SIESTA for five years, and her primary role is “managing [the project’s] bedtime videos.”

“Our videos are naturalistic, meaning that there's no structure, and we set up cameras in the family's homes, and we just observe how they would interact naturally,” Kim said. “I look at that, and I code how well the parents are working together to parent their infant and put the infant to bed.”

Additionally, Kim said she also “[leads] all of [the] coding teams for co-parenting” and has trained “many undergraduate and graduate students to become reliable coders on coparenting.”

Kim said she has worked on two publications related to Project SIESTA and its findings, one of which was her master’s thesis, where she found that mothers' perceptions of coparenting quality was “indirectly associated with infants' quality of attachment to the mother at 12 months, and it was mediated by the mother's quality of parenting at bedtime.”

Another paper is “in the revision process,” according to Kim, which will focus on the impact of breastfeeding on infant attachment.

Kim said she’s learned through her work with Project SIESTA to “use a family systems lens” when observing a child’s behavior.

“You can't understand the child or individual in isolation,” Kim said. “You really have to understand the context that they're in, and how their relationship is with their parents and how the parents are interacting with each other, which is how coparenting comes into play.”

Ruiqi Feng, has been working with Project SIESTA for a year and is “currently using the data from [Project SIESTA]” for a project.

“I'm looking at mothers who are working non-standard work [schedules], and how it relates to their distress symptoms, such as depression, anxiety and hostility, with the other factor [being] co-parenting quality,” Feng, a graduate student studying human development and family studies, said. “Hopefully, I can build on some of the work that's already been looked at and get more results that [are] going to be beneficial to first-time parents.”

For Feng, she said she thinks one of the most important takeaways of SIESTA-FF is the significance of coparenting.

“Coparenting qualities matter more than we think,” Feng said. “In a way, the bidirectional relationship between the co-parents will also act as an influence on the child.”

Feng also shared how she hopes parents will apply and consider the findings of Project SIESTA in their daily lives.

“I think it will be important for [parents] to be more conscious about what they're going through and not be frustrated if [they’re] not doing this right, because [they] are not alone,” Feng said. “Just keep trying and [they] will get there piece-by-piece — it's not one-night work.”

When it comes to the future of Project SIESTA and studies like it, Teti said he’s currently trying to get funding for an intervention study that would focus on “how sleep and eating intersect.”

“These are two regulatory processes that are both preconscious, it's not like babies are thinking about this, they're just being established,” Teti said. “It probably is rooted in parenting on some level. What are parents doing, or not doing, that’s promoting good regulation in eating and sleeping — that's something that I think would be really cool [to investigate].”

For Teti, he said Project SIESTA and its findings are important because “it highlights the fact that sleep is an aspect of family life that affects everything.”

“[Sleep] is not something that is for kids alone or for parents alone,” Teti said. “It is an aspect of life that is just part of a larger family ecosystem and really needs to be attended to, nurtured and promoted.”

