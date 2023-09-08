Penn State’s Opulence stands together amid increase in anti-drag legislation

Although an increase in anti-drag legislation continues to sweep the nation,Penn State’s Premiere Drag Ambassador club Opulence is more alive than ever.

One of the presidents, Hazel Giacomucci (Hazel Nutspread), said when the club was first established in 2017, “the queens were doing shows in the bottom of basements with 10 people in the audience.”

“It got big enough that we were able to have Trixie Mattel here last semester, so we are all just so grateful for the community and the resources that Penn State gives us,” Giacomucci, a fourth-year studying marketing and music technology, said.

Since then, Opulence has continued to provide a welcoming space for all students, whether they are LGBTQ+ or not.

“It's a great way to meet people and a great place to feel safe and comfortable and celebrate queer joy,” Giacomucci said.

Drag itself has also given members of the community a home within the performance.

Another queen, Christian Dzema (Phok), always considered himself to be someone who loves to perform, but said he was “not really talented at acting or singing.”

Then, he found drag.

“It’s given me such confidence; I can’t put it into words,” Dzema, a fourth-year studying digital and print journalism, said.

Although members of Opulence said drag brings confidence to its members, it’s also been difficult for them to watch legislators put limits and bans on drag performances.

“It’s really upsetting how people could target this community when all we want to do is live, laugh and love,” Dzema said.

For Clara Bradley (Baby Belle), it’s been difficult coming from “a very conservative, religious family” from Northern Florida.

“Being raised in that more conservative sphere, it’s ignorance and fear. There is obviously hatred, and it is very real, but so much more of it is not knowing and being afraid,” Bradley, a third-year studying political science and criminology, said.

“We are just out here trying to have a good time,” Bradley said “[There are] no crimes occurring here — we just want to dance.”

Despite “queer culture” being “so politicized,” Bradley said she’s impressed with how Penn State has “embraced” and “acknowledged” the LGBTQ+ community.

Bradley said although Penn State has its own month designated to “actually celebrating pride” and was voted one of the most LGBTQ-friendly universities, she noticed “there are two sides of the same coin” when there are hateful speakers who come to campus and “do a whole speech on praying the gay away.”

“People who are against it probably will never understand how it feels or what it's like to constantly be in fear of just being who you are,” Dzema said. “[They will never understand] having this constant battle of hiding yourself to be able to go to places safely and feel comfortable in public places.”

Nevertheless, Opulence stands tall in support of one another.

“When everything was going down around that time last year, we had a big community gathering and we spent the whole time talking about it and being there for each other,” Giacomucci said. “It is a really intense and hurtful thing to see news being created around going against you.”

