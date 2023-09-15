Penn State’s Nittany Grotto Caving Club experiences adventure outside organization

A tightknit group of cavers venture into an undiscovered chasm. As they move through the darkness, they discover odd signs of life. When a small crawl space closes behind them, they’re trapped with flesh-eating monsters who track them based on sound.

Actually, that’s the plot of “The Descent” — that’s not what members of Penn State’s Nittany Grotto Caving Club experience. Instead, the club’s photography chair Conal Richards said the caving practices shown in the movie are inaccurate, and his adventures have all been safe so far.

The Nittany Grotto Caving Club is “dedicated to promoting interest in the exploration and conservation of caves,” according to its website. In official club meetings, members learn about different features in caves, conservation practices and skills they might use if they ever venture underground.

While the club doesn’t actually go caving due to liability concerns, members of the club gather to go caving outside of the official organization.

Richards, a third-year studying aerospace engineering, said he didn’t have any caving knowledge or experience when he joined the club. However, the caving crew’s Involvement Fair table caught his attention — and he wanted to learn more.

“As I’m going up and down the aisles, I saw a bunch of people in these filthy cave suits jumping up and down, trying to bring people into the club,” he said.

Since joining, Richards said he’s crawled through the “Hell Hole” in the nearby McClure Cave, where cavers need to put their arms above their heads and wiggle through the opening for about 300 feet.

While it might seem daunting to the inexperienced, he said there’s a big focus on safety.

The group keeps a spreadsheet of everyone who’s going on the trip with their emergency contact information and has someone staying above ground in case they don’t return by a designated time. All members also have access to safety equipment like helmets and kneepads.

But Emma Enos, the Nittany Grotto Caving Club’s vice president, said not all caves are like the “Hell Hole” experience.

“There’s a cave for every person out there,” Enos, a third-year studying geobiology, said. “We have caves that you can just walk through — no crawling, no squeezes.”

She said she’s particularly interested in cave conservation, and there are a few conservation tactics they use on their adventures.

In an effort to keep the caves preserved, coordinates are kept pretty “hush-hush” to prevent graffiti, cavers aren’t allowed to touch the formations and they shouldn’t shine their lights on bat populations in the cave.

Anja Vogel, the club’s treasurer, said the newness of the caves is what makes the experiences so special.

“Caves almost provide the last final frontier — the last unexplored areas on Earth,” Vogel, a third-year studying aerospace engineering, said. “It’s a feeling like no other. There’s still very few places left like that.”

She said there’s wildlife in the cave ecosystem, including fish, crayfish and bats.

All members, including President Noah Synowiec, said the social atmosphere is “welcoming” and diverse.

“In the broader caving community, it’s different because it’s just like an outdoor sport where it’s (typically) a lot of men,” Synowiec, a fourth-year studying computer science, said. “Recently in the school caving community, there’s been an uptick in women and (LGBTQ+) — I find it to be very inviting.”

He said there are caves for each person’s skill and comfort level, but he enjoys the physicality of the trip — describing it as “an underground jungle gym.”

Richards said the club follows the motto: “Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints and kill nothing but time.”

