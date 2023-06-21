Penn State’s Centre Stage announces 2023-24 Lineup | Blog

Penn State Centre Stage announced its 2023-24 season lineup on its website, with seven shows scheduled to be performed.

Centre Stage is the professional arm of Penn State’s School of Theatre and prepares students for a career in the performing arts.

Shows are performed in both the Pavilion Theatre and Playhouse Theatre during the fall and spring semesters, and a sneak preview of this season will be held in the Playhouse Theater on Aug. 30.

Here are the shows hitting the stage this year.

“Hit the Wall”

“Hit the Wall” is a historical play by Ike Holter that covers the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

Stonewall was a major turning point in the gay liberation movement, and the show touches on the themes of rebellion and embracing your authentic self.

The show utilizes live music to enhance the story and embraces the uncertainty of exactly how the night of the Stonewall Riots went down.

“Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”

An adaptation of part eight of Leo Tolstoy’s acclaimed novel “War and Peace,” “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” made waves in the theater community when it took the Broadway stage in 2016.

The production saw the Broadway debuts of Josh Groban as Pierre and Denée Benton as Natasha, leading to 12 Tony award nominations.

The musical’s opening number “Prologue” is famous for its comedic take on the complexity of “War and Peace,” and the musical as a whole stands out with its pop-opera sound.

“Bonnets: How Ladies of Good Breeding are Induced to Murder”

“Bonnets: How Ladies of Good Breeding are Induced to Murder,” written by playwright Jen Silverman, transforms the audience’s perception of what a proper woman should be.

The show takes an absurdist route to explore traditional feminine archetypes, such as the “vixen,” “faithful wife” and “doting mother.”

“Bonnets” also utilizes punk rock to convey feminine rage and ends in a blood bath.

“Urinetown”

“Urinetown” is a satirical musical that covers basically every flaw in America’s legal and financial systems — capitalism, bureaucracy, populism and more.

To try and lessen the consumption of water, Urinetown has outlawed the usage of private toilets — everyone is forced to use public systems that charge for use.

“Urinetown” is a social commentary on what could happen if greed prevails and large companies go unchecked.

“Tartuffe”

“Tartuffe” is a 17th century French play translated into English, which follows Tartuffe, a scoundrel taken into the home of a wealthy man.

He claims to have the power to keep the house free of sin but almost destroys the family in the process.

After its premiere at the Palace of Versailles in 1664, the play was deemed controversial and banned because of its comedic and satirical takes on religion.

“Bernarda Alba”

This musical is based on the 1936 play “The House of Bernarda Alba,” written by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca.

Bernarda Alba is a strict mother of five daughters, all of whom desire to escape and begin new lives.

The show is completely female-led and an emotional glance into the lives of Spanish women.

“Falsettos”

“Falsettos'' is a Tony award-winning musical comedy that revolves around a dysfunctional modern family led by Marvin – a gay man who leaves his wife for his lover but wants to remain a family for the good of their son.

The musical features popular numbers, such as “The Thrill of First Love” and “I’m Breaking Down.”

“Falsettos” is a heartwarming story that challenges the traditional views on family.

