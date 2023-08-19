Penn State residence halls to transition to digital key entry by 2025

Penn State has announced a university-wide project to update door locks to digital key entry for all residence halls by 2025.

The three-year project excludes Pollock Halls, which will undergo renovation on a separate schedule, Penn State said in a release.

According to the release, 2,103 locks were installed in East Halls this summer, along with 2,145 locks installed in residence halls and apartment buildings at commonwealth campuses, including Beaver, Behrend, Greater Allegheny, Harrisburg and Mont Alto.

"Penn State is committed to providing the most comfortable, convenient, and safe living experience for students," Conal Carr, executive director of capital and facilities planning for Housing and Food Services, said. "These new locks will enhance safety on campus and enrich the experience for more than 7,300 Penn State students this academic year, with that number to grow considerably in the years ahead."

Once the transition has been made, Penn Staters will only need to hold their a device to a reader, according to the Penn State release.

Digital key entry, as well as other university resources such as LionCash, can be accessed through the mobile id+ card. More information can be found at the link here.

