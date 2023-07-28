As the summer break comes to a close, students are preparing to make their ways back on campus and adapt to old and new living arrangements.

With five residential areas, there are a variety of places for students to live on campus, from East Halls — exclusively occupied by first-years — to South Halls — occupied by members of the Schreyers Honors College, sororities and students of all grades.

Here are Penn State residence halls by the numbers.

East Halls — 2,771 students

Reserved exclusively for first-year students, about half of the first-year population resides in East dormitories, which are gender-inclusive.

Bigler, Curtin, McKean and Packer were recently renovated to include “climate-controlled living spaces, improved social and residence life programming and meeting spaces, community kitchens, laundry rooms and shared semi-private bathrooms in the core of each floor” and are scheduled to open in August 2023.

Hastings, Snyder and Stone Halls began renovation following the spring 2023 semester as the last phase of the East Halls renovation project and will be completed during the 2024 fiscal year.

Renovated in 2019, Brumbaugh Hall has double and supplemental rooms and is home to 300 first-year students.

Earle Hall houses 336 first-year students and only contains double rooms, and opened for occupancy in 2017.

Like Brumbaugh, Geary Hall has both double and supplemental rooms. Renovated in 2020, 274 first-year students live in this hall.

Opened for occupancy in 2018, 415 first-year students live in Martin Hall, which contains double rooms.

Built in 1964, Pennypacker Hall provides double, triple and supplemental rooms. This building houses 273 first-year students and was renovated in 2018.

Renovated in 2019, Pinchot Hall has double and supplemental rooms and is home to 300 first-year students.

Like Pinchot, Sproul Hall also has double and supplemental rooms and houses 300 first-year students. This building was renovated in 2020.

Two hundred seventy-three first-year students live in Stuart Hall. The building was renovated in 2018 and has double and supplemental rooms.

Renovated in 2019, Tener Hall is home to 300 first-year students and has double and supplemental rooms.

North Halls — 1,158 students

North Halls offer suite-style rooms that can house up to four people. This residential area houses several Living Learning Communities.

Renovated in 2009, Beam Hall is home to 219 students of all years. This building features one-person, two-person and four-person suites, as well as supplemental housing.

Holmes Hall, renovated in 2006, has a population of 208 students. In addition to upperclass and first-year students, members of the Business and Society House also reside in this building. Holmes Hall offers two-person and four-person suites as well as supplemental housing.

Renovated in 2005, Leete Hall features one-person, two-person and four-person suites and supplemental housing. Two hundred six students live in this hall, including first-year students, upperclass students and members of Arts and Architecture House.

Opened for occupancy in the fall of 2017, Robinson Hall houses 311 first-year students. This hall is gender-inclusive and offers double and triple rooms and supplemental housing.

Runkle Hall, renovated in 2007, has a population of 214 students, including first-year students, upperclass students and members of Earth House. Runkle offers one-person, two-person, and four-person suites and supplemental housing.

Pollock Halls — 2,262 students

Second to East Halls, Pollock hosts a large first-year population with most of the halls only housing first-year students.

Beaver Hall has a population of 534, both first-year students and upperclass students. This building houses several LLCs, including the Discover House, Global Engagement Community, Health and Human Development and Sophomore Year Experience. Beaver Hall contains single, double and quad rooms as well as supplemental housing.

Hartranft Hall houses 234 first-year students. This building has single, double and small double rooms, as well as supplemental housing.

Like Hantraft, Mifflin Hall exclusively houses first-year students, and features single, double, small double rooms and supplemental housing. This building’s population is 228.

Two hundred thirty-eight first-year students live in Porter Hall, which has single, double, small double rooms and supplemental housing.

Ritner Hall is home to 260 first-year students, including members of the First Year in Engineering House and Women in Science and Engineering House. Ritner features single, double, small double rooms and supplemental housing.

Shulze Hall has a population of 264 students, including first-year students, upperclass students and members of the Biology Home. This hall contains single, double, quad and supplemental rooms.

In Shunk Hall, 240 students live in either single, double, quad rooms and supplemental housing.

Wolf Hall has a population of 264, which includes first-year students, upperclass students and members of the Engineering and Applied Sciences Interest House and the Forensic Science LLC. Like Shunk, Wolf contains single, double, quad rooms and supplemental housing.

South Halls — 2,896 students

Most South residence halls exclusively house upperclass students, with the exception of Atherton and Simmons Hall. This area also houses sorority members and members of the Schreyer Honors College.

Atherton Hall is gender-inclusive and has a population of 557, including first-year students, upperclass students and Schreyer Honors College students.

Both Chace and Cooper Halls are gender-inclusive renovated halls that exclusively house upperclassmen. Chase has a population of 213 and offers double rooms. Cooper houses 126 students and offers both single and double rooms.

Ewing and Haller Halls are almost identical, offering single and double renovated rooms to 125 upperclass students. Both halls are gender-inclusive and house sorority chapters.

Lyons Hall is similar to all other South Halls, except it houses 126 students.

Both renovated in 2014, Hibbs Hall, which houses 124 upper class students, and Hoyt Hall, which houses 153 upperclass students, provide single and double rooms. Both are gender-inclusive and renovated.

McElwain Hall is home to 583 students, including both first-year students and upperclassmen. This hall is traditional and renovated.

Six hundred forty students, including first-year students, upperclass students and members of the Liberal Arts Paterno Fellows House and the Schreyer Honors College Living and Learning Environment, live in Simmons Hall. This traditional hall features single, double, triple and quad rooms.

Renovated in 2014, Stephens Hall is gender-inclusive and offers single and double rooms to 124 upper class students.

West Halls — 1,648 students

Located in “the core of campus,” the West residential area has some of the oldest residence halls on campus with Irvin being built in 1925 and has never been renovated. All West Halls are traditional and are home to members of the Ally House.

Hamilton Hall is gender-inclusive and has a population of 620 students. This traditional hall houses both first-year and upperclass students, and offers single, double and quad rooms.

Irvin Hall is home to 83 students, including first-year students, upperclass students and members of the Earth and Mineral Sciences House. Irvin also contains single, double and triple rooms.

Home to 443 students, Thompson Hall offers single, double, triple and quad rooms. Residents of this hall include first-year students, upperclass students and members of the Information Sciences and Technology House.

Watts Hall is gender-inclusive and has a population of 95 students, including both upper class and first-year students. This hall contains single, double and triple rooms.

Both exclusively home to upperclass students, Jordan Hall houses 125 students and McKee Hall houses 282 students. Some residents of McKee Hall are members of the Engineering House.

