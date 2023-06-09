 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Penn State recognizes Juneteenth as university holiday

221205_JCR+OldMainFeature02.jpg

Old Main at sunset on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State announced it will recognize Juneteenth as an official university holiday this year, according to a press release.

Juneteenth started as a celebration of the end of slavery on June 19, 1865 when Union soldiers liberated more than 3 million enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, which was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, according to the Associated Press.

The holiday was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 and is now celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of slavery throughout the entire U.S., the release said.

Penn State is set to host events including a livestream of the Annenberg classroom's documentary, "Juneteenth: Exploring Freedom Stories" at 2 p.m. on June 15.

The university library has also put together resources, including books, articles, films, artifacts and exhibits for people to learn more about Juneteenth.

June 16-17, a "Threading the Fabric of Freedom" block party will be hosted by the Borough of State College, State College NAACP, the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

According to the release, the Woskob Family Gallery will host a "Freedom, Unity, Equity and Peace" art gallery from 5-8 p.m. on June 16.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags