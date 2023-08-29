Penn State professor publishes children’s book on evolution of skin color

Penn State professor Nina Jablonski spent the last three years bringing the evolution of skin to life — in the form of a children’s book.

After working with University of Cincinnati professor Holly McGee and illustrator Karen Vermeulen, Jablonski published “It’s Just Skin, Silly!” in August. The book describes the evolution of human skin color.

In the book, the character Epi Dermis used "simple science and interactive activities" to show "why skin is the hardest working organ in the body business" to combat misinformation on races, according to CatalystPress.

The purpose of the book, according to Jablonski, is to educate children about skin color in "a simple, light and fun" way. She wanted children to know that “skin colors are the products of evolution.”

“There is nothing better or worse about anyone’s skin,” Jablonski said.

Throughout the story, Epi Dermis changed its color and shape but kept its personality, conveying the importance of skin.

“The person that it’s attached to is immaterial,” Jablonski said.

Epi Dermis was created to represent everyone, McGee said.

By using scientific knowledge to shape Epi Dermis, the team ensured McGee’s narrative on it was scientifically accurate. Then, Vermeulen, the illustrator, visually brought the character to life.

"We wanted every child everywhere to see themselves [through Epi Dermis]," McGee said.

The book aims to provide a “clear scientific reason” while “gently demolishing harmful stereotypes and providing tools to ward off internalizing or externalizing bigotry,” according to CatalystPress Editor Matt Powers. The overall purpose is to create a sense of “proactive advocacy” and combat “misunderstood racial concepts.”

"We believe this book is an excellent resource for any child who is curious about why our skin is different colors, children who are interested in science and children who like a funny, interesting story," Matt said.

In the beginning, however, Jablonski said she experienced challenges with publishers "having faith" in her and "piloting the project to completion."

Jablonski said she was introduced to CatalystPress Publisher Jessica Powers and expressed her idea of writing a book about skin color's meaning and evolution for young audiences in America.

"[The biggest challenge] was finding Jessica Powers because I had gone to many different publishers with this idea, and most didn't give me the time — they weren't interested," Jablonski said. "Jessica was interested."

"When you write basic science and the narrative, it's black print on a white page or a blank screen," Jablonski said. "Real life came into this book, and the final burst of excitement came in when the illustrations came together."

She said she thinks her book is "a good start" to let children recognize the harm of racism from a biological and historical perspective and encouraged people to use education and "positive social action" to treat people better.

"We have to be patient with [people], but also incessant about education at every level," Jablonski said. “[Education] will take decades of effort.”

McGee said her biggest challenge was to weave the "million years of histories and scientific knowledge" into this children's book because she wanted to normalize the conversation of skin color and provide people with "correct information."

"You can't talk about the history of America without talking about the place of race in the building of America —- it's incredibly important that we face that history," McGee said.

In the future, Jablonski hopes Epi Dermis can become "a cartoon series," and the book can accompany "millions of children and their parents and caregivers."

"We need to recognize the things we have in common are enormous,” Jablonski said, “and the things that separate us are tiny.”

