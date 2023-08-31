Penn State professor helps the ‘light turn on’ for chemistry students

On the first day of John Asbury’s CHEM 110: Chemical Principles I course, he popped two hydrogen balloons with fire “for no other reason than it being really loud.”

Asbury, a professor in the Department of Chemistry, said he strives to make his classroom a relaxed space and popping balloons with fire is just one of the ways he does it.

He said his passion for chemistry stemmed from his grandfather, Eugene John Barber, who was a graduate student at the University of Washington in 1941 and studied gaseous diffusion.

Asbury said his childhood was filled with declassified stories from his grandfather about the research he was doing for the Manhattan Project.

Asbury grew up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, but he’s been making his mark on State College for almost 20 years. Along with teaching CHEM 110, he conducts research with a group of graduate students.

“One of the things I've learned is that CHEM 110 is one of the most stressful courses that students take, so being a presence that helps them relax is important,” Asbury said.

Despite the high workload, Asbury said he wants students to know “there is help” and “it’s OK to ask questions.”

Luke Burman, a current CHEM 110 student, said he’s grateful Asbury takes this approach.

Burman, a second-year studying kinesiology, said it relieved him that Asbury's son, who’s a first-year at Penn State, is also currently taking a chemistry course.

“He seemed like an understanding guy,” Burman said. “It was good to know that he put himself in our shoes because his son is doing everything we are doing; it made the room settle down a little bit.”

Asbury said it’s “rewarding” for him to be able to create a space where students can feel relaxed.

In addition to CHEM 110 being a challenging course for students, Asbury said it’s been a “big learning curve” for him as well.

Prior to teaching at Penn State, Asbury said he never had a “good example of how to engage a [large] classroom” because he hadn't been exposed to large lecture hall settings during his undergraduate career at Tennessee.

Because of this, Asbury said he makes an effort to understand his students' needs.

“Once you start to connect with students and learn more about what they need then you have more success,” Asbury said.

Asbury, along with the help of Demonstration Specialist Philip Stemple, said he not only tries his best to relax his students, but strives for keeping them engaged and entertained.

Stemple, who has been working with Asbury for 17 years, said he understands the importance of “practical application,” and really focuses on using demos to understand difficult concepts in courses like CHEM 110.

“The more [the students] see and do, the more they learn,” Stemple said.

Asbury said his “favorite thing” is seeing “the light turn on” for his students when they eventually understand a concept.

“That’s really fun,” Asbury said.

