Penn State names Jeff Adams interim vice provost and dean for Undergraduate Education

Jeff Adams will be the interim vice provost and dean for Penn State's Undergraduate Education as of July 1, replacing Yvonne Gaudelius, according to a release.

Prior to this role, Adams was the associate vice president and senior associate dean for Undergraduate Education since 2018.

In this position, Adams will play a significant role in increasing student engagement by fostering university-wide collaborations, improving access to education for marginalized and minoritized students and enhancing the success of all Penn State undergraduate students, the release said.

"I am grateful that we have an experienced leader and teacher in Dr. Adams, who is stepping into this role to lead the diverse units of Undergraduate Education and efforts to support undergraduates university-wide," said Executive Vice President and Provost Justin Schwartz.

According to the release, Penn State will begin a search for a permanent replacement later this year.

