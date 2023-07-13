Penn State grade forgiveness form now available in LionPATH

Penn State has made the grade forgiveness form available in LionPATH in an "effort to modernize University processes."

According to Penn State, degree-seeking undergraduate students can use the form to receive forgiveness for a D or F if the course is repeated with a better grade.

The LionPATH Grade Forgiveness Request form, which can be found under “Academic Records,” replaces the previous paper version.

“Digitizing the grade forgiveness request process will make it easier for students to submit requests, reduce the number of submission errors that result in processing delays, and improve completion times by eliminating manual data entry from paper to LionPATH,” Paula Hamaty, associate registrar in the Office of the University Registrar, said.

According to Penn State, a maximum of 12 credits can be forgiven, and the original grade will still appear on the student’s transcript regardless of whether grade forgiveness is approved or not. The repeated course will not be credited or count toward the student's GPA.

Students should talk with their academic advisor before submitting a grade forgiveness request, Penn State said.

