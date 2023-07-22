Penn State Board of Trustees approves sale of properties, increased rates of tuition, room and board

The Penn State Board of Trustees met at the McGarvey Commons in the Reed Union Building of Penn State Behrend on Friday to approve property sales and increases in tuition, room and board while also looking at the decrease in state funding.

Regarding the property sale, the board approved the request to sell two properties in the Philadelphia Navy Yard in Philadelphia County for an offer of $18.5 million with no financial contingencies.

Building 661, which is located at 4960 S. 12th Street, will be sold to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 for $11,250,000. Building 7R, located at 1101 Kitty Hawk Avenue, Philadelphia, will be sold to the Electrical Workers Joint Apprenticeship and Training Trust Fund for $7,250,000.

The decision to sell is due to the significant carrying costs of these buildings and is in response to planned usage and revenues not taking place. The proceeds from the sale will be allocated to new Penn State projects within two years of the sale date, according to Penn State’s Board of Trustees.

Initially, funding for the construction and renovation of these properties was to “improve energy efficiency and operability, and reduce carbon emissions of existing [buildings] and to stimulate private investment and quality job creation in building energy efficiency retrofit markets in the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond.”

The Penn State Board of Trustees also analyzed the amount of state funding that Penn State receives, stating the appropriations per student to be $5,750 — the lowest of any public university in Pennsylvania.

According to a 2022 State Higher Education Finance report, Pennsylvania ranked 49 nationally in state funding per full-time equivalent enrollment. In the 2023 fiscal year, adjusted for inflation, Penn State’s appropriations received were 34% less than in 2003.

In addition to a 2% increase in tuition for in-state undergraduate and graduate students at University Park and a 4% increase for out-of-state students, proposed increases in room and board at University Park were also approved by the board.

In 2024, the University Park room rate would increase by 3%, or by $114. The meal plan rate would increase by 3.5%, or by $95.

Penn State’s College of Medicine, Penn State Law and World Campus will also experience tuition increases.

Penn State’s commonwealth campuses, as well as Penn State’s College of Medicine at Hershey Medical Center, will also experience room and board increases.

Proposed uses for new tuition and appropriations include financial aid for the 1+3 program, a 3% general salary increase, faculty promotions, a 3.5% increase graduate assistantships, debt service, software such as Canvas, new facility operating costs, utilities and compensation modernization, the board said.

As stated in the resolution of the supporting materials for the board meeting, “...the proposed University budgets for fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 and corresponding tuition, fees, room and board are approved.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE