Penn State Board of Trustees approves 2-year plan to increase tuition, reduce deficits

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the approval of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic year tuition rate increases.

Today, the Board of Trustees and Subcommittee on Compensation Meeting met and approved the operating budgets and tuition and fees schedules for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years, according to a Penn State release.

According to the release, the tuition changes will impact University Park in-state undergraduate and graduate students with a 2% tuition increase — an additional $193 per semester — while out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students would receive a 4% increase — an additional $762 per semester.

Out-of-state University Park students will see a 4% tuition increase over the next two academic years, and out-of-state commonwealth campus students will see a 1% increase over the next two academic years, according to the release.

For commonwealth campuses, in-state undergraduate students will see no increase in tuition while out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students will see at least a 1% increase.

World Campus students will see a 1% increase; law students will receive a 2% increase. The College of Medicine students will receive at least a 4% increase.

“Penn State has implemented a two-year, data-driven budget model to enhance predictability, improve the strategic allocation of university resources, and better control costs in support of access and affordability,” according to a recent press release.

The university is expected to report on final results regarding the 2022-23 fiscal year in the fall. At the moment, the projected deficit is $63 million, which is a $77 million improvement from the original projected $140 million deficit.

The university projects that the Educational and General deficit will be reduced to $44.5 million in 2023-24 and $34.1 million in 2024-25.

Penn State's 2023-24 general support appropriation, which aids in reducing tuition costs for Pennsylvania students, is pending approval by the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Until this is resolved, Penn State will temporarily suspend funding for general salary increases and the compensation modernization initiative — both of which would be described in more detail after approval.

“For most students we’ve been able to hold tuition increases below the rate of inflation and only to the minimum required to meet our own rising costs, and to continue providing our students the highest-quality experiences inside and outside of the classroom,” President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement.

