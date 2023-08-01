Penn State Berkey Creamery celebrates 25 years of Penn State World Campus with ice cream

The Penn State Berkey Creamery temporarily renamed its birthday cake-flavored ice cream to celebrate 25 years of Penn State's World Campus, according to a university news release.

The "Penn State World Campus 25th Birthday Bash" is a yellow cake batter ice cream with frosted cookie freckles and blue frosting, the release said.

Scoop purchases will be available Aug. 1 and continue until Nov. 30 at the retail store in University Park. Half gallons will also be available for purchase in store and online, the release said.

World Campus started with one online class in 1998, according to Penn State. The program now has over 175 degree and certificate programs; 14,000 students are currently enrolled, and more than 35,000 students have graduated since its start.

