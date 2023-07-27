Penn State alumni share their ‘connections to the past’

From singing “Sweet Caroline” in Beaver Stadium’s student section to cheering on those participating in the Mifflin Streak the night before finals, Penn State students continue to embrace a wide range of traditions that were set forth by alumni.

As time passes, these traditions may never fade from the memories of Penn State students and alumni.

For Penn State alumna Lisa Bergamo Matz, tailgating has alway been her favorite tradition.

“[My husband and I] loved to celebrate our school spirit and connect with our roommates and friends,” Bergamo Matz said. “As parents of a current Penn State student, we get to continue the tradition for her friends.”

Bright and early on football weekends, friends and families come together to play games, eat food and relax before entering Beaver Stadium.

Also a Penn State alumnus, Lisa’s husband Dean Matz said he enjoyed attending the Regatta at Bald Eagle State Park throughout his college years.

The Sy Barash Regatta was an annual event hosted by the Beta Sigma Beta fraternity that focused on raising awareness and donating to the American Cancer Society.

“[It was] a great party with major music,” Matz said. “[They hosted] performances [from artists] like Joan Jett and The Hooters.”

Football fanatic and Penn State alumnus Matt Thomas’s favorite tradition at Penn State was Nittanyville.

“Penn State has the best student section in the country,” Thomas said. “[People] camping out before a game is a perfect representation of that.”

For alumna Karen Adams, she remembered “hitting” the Penn State Berkey Creamery after every football game.

“This was the era when we had to use pay phones to get in touch, so it made it interesting to see who would show up,” Adams said. “Football game student tickets [used to be] $7. The old creamery was small and crowded, but we loved cramming into the tables and enjoying the best ice cream anywhere.”

Along with Nittanyville, Thomas enjoyed the homecoming tradition of “Guard the Lion Shrine.”

“This tradition feels like a connection to the past,” Thomas said. “[It was] something you’d see in a movie about college life in the 1950s or 1960s.”

When Thomas was growing up, he remembered Penn State holding a “Rally in the Valley” on the Friday night before football games.

The traditional “Rally in the Valley” was a football pep rally that was hosted by The Blue and White Society, along with the help of the Penn State Athletics.

“That tradition had basically gone away by the time I got to [Penn State],” Thomas said. “I wish it still would have been around [during my time] because I think experiencing that atmosphere as a student would have been awesome.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Penn State Alumni Association Paul Clifford said the annual White Out game is “the quintessential college football experience”.

Clifford added that THON “shows the world who ‘We Are’” through Penn State’s “philanthropy and support of families fighting cancer.”

A past tradition, which Bergamo Matz remembered as Nittany Hot Springs, did not continue after her college years.

“It was a hot tubbing place where you rented rooms with giant hot tubs for parties,” Bergamo Matz said. “[It’s] probably a good thing that it’s no longer there – [Nittany Hot Springs] definitely made for some interesting events.”

Although a handful of alumni may remember the excitement of their college years, Marques White did not.

“I don't remember any traditions, and I don't remember taking part in them,” White said. “I do remember, however, enjoying plenty of meals at the [HUB-Robeson Center].”

