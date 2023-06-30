One year later | A reflection on Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s year in office

Neeli Bendapudi's first year as Penn State’s president has concluded. Since then, she has made several financial decisions that have impacted the university.

Before leaving office, former Penn State President Eric Barron announced the creation of the Center for Racial Justice as a way to further inclusion, equity and diversity within the university in February of 2022.

When Barron retired in May 2022, the center was to be continued under his successor, Neeli Bendapudi; however, she canceled plans for the center in October 2022.

According to a letter Barron wrote to the university, the Center for Racial Justice was supposed to be “dedicated to anti-racist, anti-bias pedagogy and scholarly research.”

Former co-chair on the “search committee” for the founding director of the center Marinda Harrell-Levy said the center was supposed to have an “external focus” through research and an “internal focus” as a way to assess Penn State’s problems.

Harrell-Levy said the university struggles to hire and retain “Black faculty in any significant way.”

According to Harrell-Levy, some Penn State faculty members “were ready to leave.”

“They had one foot out the door, and they were just trying to figure out when they were going to get the second one,” said Harrell-Levy. “So a center was not only going to support them emotionally and give them support professionally, but it was also going to give them a sense that Penn State actually cared about these issues and gave them a community space to work.”

The search committee was in the process of reviewing candidates when the center was canceled, Harrell-Levy said.

“One of the problems with canceling a center like this is it undermines the time and the effort that people, who I just mentioned, who typically come from underrepresented backgrounds,” Harrell-Levy said.

The center was canceled partly due to the university’s budget.

In February, Bendapudi said in a letter addressed to the university that she was “charged… with balancing the budget” by July 2025, explaining that the university had a $140 million structural budget deficit.

In March 2023, Bendapudi visited the Pennsylvania House and Senate Appropriation Committees to advocate for more state funding.

According to the appropriation request from the university, Penn State requested almost $470 million in state funding, which is about a 36.5% increase from the previous year.

When compared to other universities in Pennsylvania, Penn State receives funding “far below the national average,” the appropriation request says. According to the request, Temple receives almost $8,275 per student; Pitt receives $9,049 per student, and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education receives $8,378 per student. Penn State receives $5,600 per student.

The university’s president is not the only person to advocate for more funding.

Lion Caucus President Mitch Scordo said his organization was created in 2018 after a “hiccup in the budget process,” and the university was “concerned” it wasn’t going to receive proper state funding. So the former president, Barron, asked students to write to their legislators.

The organization now hosts Capital Day, which is usually spent at the Pennsylvania capitol in Harrisburg, Scordo, a fourth-year studying political science and telecommunication and media industries, said. At the event, students get to speak with legislators to talk about Penn State funding.

“President Bendapudi has been a champion for Penn State students receiving the fair funding that they deserve and has been extremely supportive of our work as Penn State advocates as well to work to ensure that Penn State is receiving as much funding and support from the state legislature as possible,” Scordo said.

The Pennsylvania legislature is required to approve the state budget by Friday, which happens to be about 20 days before Penn State’s budget approval.

Penn State Spokesperson Lisa Powers said via email that the university is currently “on track to balance [the] budget” by the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The University Budget Office is preparing to present a new budget model at the July Board of Trustees meeting, Powers said. The office is also working to create a “draft two-year fiscal plan.”

During her first year in office, Bendapudi also created goals to foster diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, according to an executive summary of the current DEIB.

The executive summary of the current DEIB standing at the university includes next steps and recommendations in order to reach Bendapudi’s goals.

One recommendation is to create an “equity-centered ‘one-stop’ resource hub” with multiple tiers. One of the tiers will be focused on either creating organizations or supporting existing organizations that are “responsive to concerns and questions.”

When the former president and current co-adviser for the Black Male Leadership Symposium Daniel Liberis found out his organization was directly mentioned as a group in the executive summary, he said the group was “happy” because it “validated all of the hard work” it put in.

“President Bendapudi’s compliment about us was the first time we've actually in a really long time received other than minority support, so on a school-wide recognition scale, it says that we're getting somewhere,” Liberis, a fourth-year studying telecommunications and media industries, said.

The organization hosts study nights, résumé-building seminars and other career opportunities for minority men, Liberis said.

“So our role in the community and how we fit within the community is that we're the binder — we lead by example,” Liberis said. “We merge cultures; we specialize in having those difficult conversations and growing and developing people past the point where they are.”

