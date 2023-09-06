On-campus COVID-19, flu resources to aid students

With the start of the academic year, many Penn State students are returning to in-person classes and activities.

Some of these students are likely wondering what resources they can utilize for concerns regarding COVID-19, influenza or other diseases.

Here’s a list of those resources.

Disclaimer: Anyone experiencing a medical emergency are encouraged to dial 911.

University Health Services

University Health Services provides resources for a wide range of student health concerns. Here’s what it offers for COVID-19 and influenza.

COVID-19 testing and vaccines — UHS offers COVID-19 tests that must be scheduled via myUHS, according to the Student Affairs website.

Additionally, rapid antigen home tests are available “while supplies last” in the Community Health office on the second floor of the Student Health Center.

Tests will also be “on-hand” in the common areas of all resident housing and made available to roommates, according to the Student Affairs website.

The primary COVID-19 vaccine series will “no longer be offered” at UHS, according to the website. However, students can still schedule an appointment through myUHS to receive the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine.

Vaccine appointments are offered on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Health Center.

#FightFluPSU – According to the Student Affairs website, #FightFluPSU is an “annual campaign from September to February to spread awareness and educate Penn State students on influenza.”

Throughout the semester, UHS will host flu vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in room 204/205 of the Student Health Center. Students must make an appointment via myUHS before their visit.

Some upcoming dates include:

Thursday, September 28

Tuesday, October 3

Monday, October 9

Friday, October 13

Tuesday, October 17

A full list of dates can be found on the UHS website.

Students can also make private appointments for a flu vaccine via myUHS.

Before their visit, students seeking a flu vaccine must complete the Consent to Treat, Notice of Privacy Practices, and the Student Account Billing and Financial Aid Statement forms and upload their insurance card if they have one, according to the website.

Students must also bring their student ID to their visit.

More information regarding COVID-19, influenza and vaccines can be found on the Student Affairs website.

Nurse line – Both students with general health concerns and those wishing to begin the screening process for COVID-19 after hours can call 814-865-4847 and press 3 to speak with the 24/7 UHS Advice Nurse.

According to the Student Affairs website, the line is answered by UHS nurses from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Outside of these hours, calls are handled by an answering service and “reviewed by UHS staff on the next business day,” according to the website.

Students who test positive for COVID-19

Contact tracing – Both students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and students who “identify themselves as close contacts of students who have tested positive” can call Penn State Contact Tracing at 814-863-8800 or email contacttracing@psu.edu to report a positive test result, according to the Student Affairs website.

Students should expect an email from the contact tracing team with detailed instructions regarding the university’s COVID-19 protocol.

Quarantine and isolation – According to the Student Affairs website, the university no longer has COVID-19 isolation space.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 should enter isolation immediately, according to the website.

Residential students will be instructed to arrange to isolate either at home or off-campus, or in their residence if neither is an option. Non-residential students will be instructed to isolate themselves at home.

More detailed instructions and resources can be found on the Student Affairs website.

