Next steps for borrowers, government in Biden’s student debt cancellation plan

The Supreme Court rejected President Joe Biden’s $400 billion student loan cancellation plan in June, but the president is working around the court.

The original plan was announced in August 2022 and would have provided $10,000 in debt cancellation for individual borrowers who make less than $125,000, or married couples making less than $250,000, according to a fact sheet released by the White House. Borrowers who received the Pell Grant were eligible for another $10,000 in cancellation.

Six states sued on the basis that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act doesn’t permit student loan cancellation, according to Chief Justice John Roberts opinion of the court from the Biden v. Nebraska case. The supreme court agreed.

The HEROES Act allows the secretary of education to “waive or modify” federal financial aid given to people who are serving on active duty or National Guard during a military operation, resides or is employed in a “disaster area,” or “suffered direct economic hardship” from a military operation or national emergency.

COVID-19 was declared a national emergency in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump. Shortly after, the secretary of education suspended federal loan repayments and its interest accrual.

Since the plan was denied, interest on loans will occur in September, and borrowers are expected to begin repayment on their loans in October, according to the department of education.

“The president's plan essentially would have canceled the debt for 20 million people,” Managing Director for the Student Debt Crisis Center Sabrina Calazans said. “So with repayments beginning in October, that means a lot of families who were hoping to not have those payments anymore are going to have to resume those payments.”

SDCC is a nonprofit that advocates for student debt relief and offers educational resources for borrowers, Calazans said. The organization also works with borrowers who have “high payments,” some of which are over $2,000 a month.

In an effort to “protect the most vulnerable borrowers,” the Biden administration currently has an “‘on-ramp’ to repayment,” which will begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30, 2024, according to a White House fact sheet.

Borrowers who miss monthly payments won’t be considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default or referred to debt collection agencies.

The administration also announced alternative plans for student debt relief, which Calazans called “plan B.”

A new income driven repayment plan was proposed by the Biden administration called “Saving on a Valuable Education Plan,” which all borrowers are eligible to enroll in.

The SAVE Plan will cut monthly payments in half by using 5-10% of discretionary income; raise the non-discretionary income, which “guarantees” no monthly payments for borrowers earning under 225% the federal poverty level; forgive loan balances after 10 years for borrowers who took out less than $12,000; and not charge an unpaid monthly interest fee.

However, the plan won’t go into effect until July 2024, Calazans said.

The administration also began negotiating rulemaking to push student loan cancellation through the Higher Education Act, instead of the HEROES Act which failed to make it through.

“[The Higher Education Act has] a stronger ground for doing it because it's been used like this before,” Department Head of Education Policy Studies at Penn State Kevin Kinser said. “It takes a lot longer to do, and you have to go through a particular rulemaking process in order to do it, which takes a period of time in order to work through the system.”

According to the HEA, proposed changes made by the secretary of education have to enter negotiated rulemaking.

The act requires representatives from the states, higher educational facilities, and educational and student organizations to attend a rulemaking session.

The idea is to get all viewpoints on the policy and try to reach a consensus on what the policy should be, Kinser said. However, if the group doesn’t reach a consensus, “then the department can do essentially whatever they want.”

Negotiated rulemaking took place virtually on July 18, but public comments were accepted until Thursday.

Although the process has been initiated, it will take at least a year for the final set of rules to be issued, Kinser said. Even then, it is uncertain the policy will be passed due to potential Supreme Court challenges or congress’ ability to block.

Should the $400 billion plan be approved, the Department Head of Economics at Penn State Barry Ickes said the borrowers would win and “the holders of the debt would lose.”

“Of course, the government holds the debt, so the losers would ultimately be taxpayers,” Ickes said.

However, $400 billion is not a lot when compared to a $23 trillion dollar economy, according to Ickes.

The plan is essentially a regressive policy, Ickes said, meaning “it transfers money from average taxpayers to people who will earn more in the future.”

