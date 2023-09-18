New, student-created dining app for social engagements created on campus

In an age where digital apps and platforms have transformed the way people connect with one another, Ryan Nair said he wanted to create a solution to the conflict of “never having someone to eat with” in the dining halls, hence the birth of "Meet and Eat."

The inspiration for his creation came from his first year, when he noticed the majority of dining halls were “constantly empty.”

“I would walk into the dining hall, and almost 70% of the kids there were eating alone,” Nair, a second-year studying computer science, said.

He said the “biggest issue” at the dining hall was never having someone to sit with, so he came up with the idea of creating an app that would match people eating in the same dining hall based on a set of questions users answered in the app.

After coming up with the idea, Nair started working on programming the application while working with a small team of three other students of the same year who were part of HackPSU last semester.

Nair said he did all of the programming himself and worked on it for hours every day since January.

“Meet and Eat” will be available this semester; students can access it via the App Store.

Nair also got to participate in and win the Swift Student Challenge, a competition Apple holds every year before its Worldwide Developers Conference.

“I just participate to see what happens, and obviously it went pretty well,” Nair said.

The winners get Apple merchandise, and the creators of the best projects are selected to visit the Apple headquarters and meet Tim Cook in person.

“Meeting Tim Cook and other talented programmers was a crazy and exciting experience,” Nair said. “After showing him my app, it felt like a seal of approval as if what I was doing was good enough, and it gave me the motivation I needed to continue working during the summer.”

Nair started coding after a summer program at Montclair State University when he was in high school, and said this experience feels like a “dream come true.”

“It’s the first project I got to call mine,” Nair said. “I can show this to people and actually help someone feel more comfortable while navigating college life.”

Although the project is not officially up yet, some students are already anticipating its launch.

Evelyn Juanacio said there are “many opportunities for students to build relationships with their community.”

However, Juanacio, a fourth-year student studying political science, said an app like this will be “beneficial for students who are introverts and who resort to the digital (world).”

Micaela Espinoza said she was initially “curious” about the app.

“As an international student who moved here without knowing anyone, this can actually help me meet students who share my same hobbies or career,” Espinoza, a first-year student studying management, said.

Overall, Espinoza is excited for the goals of the app.

“It is difficult to start new friendships, especially when you feel like you don't fit into that social group,” Espinoza said. “But this will give students the opportunity to finally meet their people inside the school.”

