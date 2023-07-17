New indie film ‘Spooky Action’ allows former, current Penn State students to work on professional set in State College

A new indie feature film written and produced by Penn State professors was recently awarded the “Best Feature Under $250,000” at the International New York Film Festival.

“Spooky Action,” a 104-minute film described by its creators as “a story about love, destiny and quantum entanglement,” marks the fifth collaboration for Associate Teaching Professors in Film Production Rod Bingaman and Maura Shea.

Bingaman served as the film’s writer and director; Shea worked as the editor, and they both served as producers for the film.

When writing the script, Bingaman said “reflecting back on life and time seemed like the right place to start.”

“The time-travel aspect allowed us to highlight how your perspective changes with time,” Bingaman said.

Bingaman noted his personal experience with family members and friends allowed him to explore how views of feminist and LGBTQ+ characters have changed over time.

The film’s leading female characters, Lucy Periwinkle and Amelia Earhart, carry such feminist themes.

Bingaman had Penn State alum and actress Mandy Brown in mind to play the character of Amelia Earhart from the very beginning.

The pair of faculty filmmakers produced “Spooky Action” and other past projects such as “Hooray for Mister Touchdown” through their production company — Ma & Pa Pictures.

“One of our goals with this film was to give students the opportunity to work in a professional environment,” Shea said.

Both Bingaman and Shea agreed that it was “really fun to work with students” — including those who passed through their classrooms.

Shea said she has a “constantly evolving technique for post-production [film editing].”

“Having student filmmakers on set provides a fresh perspective that you won’t find on other shoots,” she said.

Director of Photography Mark Stitzer said working for Ma & Pa Pictures on an earlier feature allowed him to get his first taste of a professional film set.

Stitzer explained that the “Spooky Action” film was “different from a business-first shoot because of the collaboration between all of the filmmakers on set.”

After graduating from Penn State in 2002 with a major in film, Stitzer now specializes in videography and editing work for shorter form narrative pictures and documentaries.

“Spooky Action was definitely a bigger project than I normally work on,” Stitzer said.

Stitzer was also thankful to have students on set because they “brought a fresh perspective that professionals sometimes overlook.”

“People often don’t want some young kid telling them what to do and how to shoot coverage for a scene,” Stitzer said. “But we really tried to consider every idea that was brought up here and promote an open set.”

The opportunity to work on projects like “Spooky Action” can also benefit students by helping them to build long-lasting relationships with industry professionals, Bingaman said.

Stitzer said he’s been working with Bingaman and Shea for more than 20 years since his first job as a camera operator on the set of “Hooray for Mister Touchdown.”

“It's nice to have that full-circle trip from Penn State student to post-grad to now a [director of photography] for Maura and Rod,” Stitzer said.

Now that “Spooky Action” has been completed, Shea said she hopes to enter the film in other festivals and possibly pursue a distribution deal “down the road.”

Bingaman said his last three films were picked up by either Netflix or Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

“It’s definitely harder for an indie film with a smaller budget to find that audience,” he said, “because we’re competing with movies that have a 10 million dollar budget.”

While Stitizer hopes for the film to reach a wide audience, he acknowledges that “the experience of making [Spooky Action] was the most important thing, especially for students.”

