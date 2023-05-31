Karen Kim to serve as Penn State College of Medicine's first woman dean

Effective September 1, Karen Kim, vice provost for research at the University of Chicago will succeed Kevin Black who has served as interim dean since 2019.

Kim specializes in health disparities, cancer prevention and control, population and precision health, and implementation and dissemination science.

She utilizes community-engaged health services research methods to generate evidence in order to reduce cancer disparities among ethnic minority populations.

Kim has been nationally recognized for her work in research, diversity and inclusion, advocacy, policies and as an educator.

“Dr. Kim’s outstanding service over more than 25 years as a clinician, teacher, mentor, administrator, and community-minded leader and advocate for health equity make her a perfect fit for this role,” said Justin Schwartz, Penn State’s executive vice president and provost.

Kim will be Penn State College of Medicine’s first woman dean and the first Korean American woman serving in such a position nationally.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE